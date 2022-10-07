Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan live updates: Can Harmanpreet Kaur & Co keep winning run going?
Follow updates of the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan in Sylhet.
Live updates
Sidra Ameen and Muneeba Ali are opening the batting. Batting has been the cause of main concern for Pakistan.
Harmanpreet Kaur: Says she wanted to bowl first anyway.
We should know more about the team selections from toss interview which will be telecast shortly.
Interesting selection calls by India: Harmanpreet Kaur comes back to lead India, that’s a given. But some other interesting calls today. Shafali Verma sits out, S Meghana stays in... perhaps an indication that Meghana is now ahead in the pecking order to partner Mandhana at the top. Despite not too many returns to show, Hemalatha continues to be backed. She is getting the chances to make a mark. But on the other hand, no Sneh Rana in the XI who continues to be in-and-out. KP Navgire misses out too, with the return of the Indian captain.
PAKISTAN XI via BCCI: Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Tuba Hassan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Sadia Iqbal, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu.
India XI via BCCI: S Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
TOSS (via BCCI): PAKISTAN won the toss and elected to bat.
12.30pm: India have rotated around in the last couple of matches, but you’d expect them to play close to their full strength today. Toss and team news should be in shortly.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan in Sylhet. It’s match No 13 of the tournament and one with plenty riding on it for the final four standings.
Pakistan were stunned yesterday by a spirited Thailand side and will be itching to bounce back. India have been unbeaten, and largely untested, so far in this tournament. It sets up a fascinating clash between the two sides.
Points table after THAvUAE
|TEAM
|MAT
|WON
|LOST
|PTS
|IND
|3
|3
|0
|6
|PAK
|3
|2
|1
|4
|BAN
|3
|2
|1
|4
|SL
|3
|2
|1
|4
|THAI
|4
|2
|2
|4
|UAE
|4
|1
|3
|2
|ML
|4
|0
|4
|0
Squads
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Tuba Hassan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Waheeda Akhtar, Sadaf Shamas, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadia Iqbal, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sundhu, Sidra Ameen