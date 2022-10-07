International Cricket Watch: Mitchell Starc’s stunning return catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers Mitchell Starc made use of his sharp reflexes to pull off a stunning return catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers in the second T20I at Brisbane. Scroll Staff An hour ago Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates his wicket of West Indies' Kyle Mayers with teammates during the second cricket match of Twenty20 series between Australia and West Indies in Brisbane on October 7, 2022. | AFP HOW?! Starc scoops up a classic caught and bowled to send Mayers packing! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/xMUT394zob— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mitchell Starc Kyle Mayers West Indies Tour of Australia Australia West Indies Cricket