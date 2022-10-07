Novak Djokovic dominated Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, as he took 88 minutes Friday to reach the Astana ATP tournament semi-finals.

“I didn’t play as well from the baseline as I did in the first two matches, but still it was enough,” said Djokovic after the match. “I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed in both sets.”

Facing the US Open semi-finalist, the Serb dropped serve for the first time this week but still has not lost a set since returning to the ATP Tour after a three-month break following his Wimbledon title.

He made his comeback at the Laver Cup in London before winning the ATP event in Tel Aviv last week.

In the semi-finals Djokovic will face the winner of the quarter-final match between world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev and No. 21 Roberto Bautista of Spain.

“I always expect highs from myself,” said Djokovic.

“Hopefully I can elevate still the level of my game for tomorrow because it’s going to be needed, obviously, whoever I play against.”