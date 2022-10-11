India dismissed visitors South Africa for just 99 in less than 28 overs in the third One-Day International in Delhi on Tuesday.

After a disciplined bowling show by pacers Mohammad Siraj and Avesh Khan early on, South Africa ended up losing eight wickets to spin as Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmad and Kuldeep Yadav had a good time on a surface that did provide some assistance but wasn’t completely unplayable.

While Heinrich Klaasen displayed signs of recovery in his 42-ball-34 stay during the crease, he too could not help take his team across the three-digit mark.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav put on a show to end up with 4/18. His double-wicket maiden in the 25th over, where he was also on a hat-trick at one point, ensured that the lower middle order did not push for a comeback later in the innings either.

The brilliant bowling performance ensured South Africa were dismissed for their lowest ODI score against India.

Here’s a look at the reactions for the first innings:

A Kuldeep Yadav show in his home IPL ground, 4 wickets for just 18 runs from 4.1 overs - A great return to Kuldeep. pic.twitter.com/WlxfZZwcc6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2022

Avesh has been quite unlucky to not end with even a single wicket in this ODI series. Bowled decently overall and was good with the new ball. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) October 11, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav is in an absolute mood today 😎 #INDvSA — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 11, 2022

This is the first time India bowled out South Africa for under 100 in men's ODIs. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 11, 2022

South Africa is in a hurry to reach Australia for the T20 World Cup. — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) October 11, 2022

99 problems...

South Africa's lowest score against India in ODIs and third lowest of all time. Also the second time they have bowled out for under 100 in ODIs THIS YEAR. #INDvSA — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) October 11, 2022

Kuldeep yavad’s form and year 2022 just keep getting better. Good for Indian cricket. #INDvsSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 11, 2022

How cool is Kuldeep! Genuine wicket taking option. Should surely be in India's scheme of things for the 2023 WC — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 11, 2022

Kuldeep - 4️⃣/1️⃣8️⃣

Washi - 2️⃣/1️⃣5️⃣

Siraj - 2️⃣/1️⃣7️⃣

Shahbaz - 2️⃣/3️⃣2️⃣



A flawless performance from the #TeamIndia bowlers ensures that 🇿🇦 are bowled out for 99!#INDvSA | 📸: BCCI pic.twitter.com/yl8W6RUdG3 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 11, 2022

Indian Spinners with Most 4fers in ODI



10 - Anil Kumble

8 - Ravindra Jadeja

7 - Yuzvendra Chahal

6 - Kuldeep Yadav*

6 - Sachin Tendulkar#INDvsSA — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) October 11, 2022

When Kuldeep is on top of his game, his bowling is a treat to watch.



Old school spin bowling. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 11, 2022

More to follow...