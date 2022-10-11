India dismissed visitors South Africa for just 99 in less than 28 overs in the third One-Day International in Delhi on Tuesday.
After a disciplined bowling show by pacers Mohammad Siraj and Avesh Khan early on, South Africa ended up losing eight wickets to spin as Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmad and Kuldeep Yadav had a good time on a surface that did provide some assistance but wasn’t completely unplayable.
While Heinrich Klaasen displayed signs of recovery in his 42-ball-34 stay during the crease, he too could not help take his team across the three-digit mark.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav put on a show to end up with 4/18. His double-wicket maiden in the 25th over, where he was also on a hat-trick at one point, ensured that the lower middle order did not push for a comeback later in the innings either.
The brilliant bowling performance ensured South Africa were dismissed for their lowest ODI score against India.
