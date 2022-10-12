Haryana Steelers continued their winning run in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they picked up a big win in the first game of Tuesday evening, defeating Tamil Thalaivas 27-22 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Later in the evening, the Telugu Titans came up with a 30-21 win over the Patna Pirates to win their first match of the season after two losses.

For the Steelers, raider Manjeet Dahiya starred once again, earning 8 points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal, too, continued his good run for Haryana Steelers, while Jaideep Dahiya showcased his strong defensive work, earning a Hi 5.

Sagar, standing in as Thalaivas captain for the injured Pawan Sehrawat, also scored a Hi 5 in defence.

Later, the Titans snapped their two-match losing streak to beat three-time champions Patna Pirates - who are winless in Season 9.

Monu Goyat came up with a Super 10 to help his team, aided by Siddharth Desai’s seven points. Surjeet Singh, the captain of the team also notched up four tackle points.

Sachin did provide some resistence for the Pirates, but his six points was well short of creating a significant dent.