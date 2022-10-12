International Cricket Watch: Ben Stokes’s jaw-dropping effort at boundary rope to save a six during Australia-England T20I With his acrobatic effort in the deep in the second T20I. , Stokes prevented the well-set Mitchell Marsh from depositing a six against Sam Curran’s bowling. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago Ben Stokes during the second cricket match of the Twenty20 series between Australia and England at Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 12, 2022. | AFP Simply outstanding! Ben Stokes saves six with some acrobatics on the rope! #AUSvENG #PlayOfTheDay | #Dettol pic.twitter.com/5vmFRobfif— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ben Stokes England Australia Cricket