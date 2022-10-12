In a bid to tackle the rise of doping cases among Indian athletes, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the National Anti Doping Agency will tie up with the National Forensic Sciences University and Food Safety Standards Authority of India to prevent athletes from inadvertently doping due to consumption of nutritional supplements with prohibited substances, PTI reported.

Speaking at the 2022 WADA Athlete Biological Passport Symposium in New Delhi, Thakur said, “To ensure that our athletes are protected from inadvertent doping due to consumption of nutritional supplements with prohibited substances, Nada is collaborating with NFSU and FSSAI.”

Thakur also said that the Athlete Biological Passport Unit being set up by the National Dope Testing Laboratory will be an important scientific tool in anti-doping and the related research will not only detect but deter doping in sports.

Thakur’s comments come on a day when discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur was handed a three-year ban after testing positive for a banned substance. Kaur told Athletics Integrity Unit officials that a protein supplement she used had traces of stanozolol, a banned steroid.