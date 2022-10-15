U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants registered comfortable wins on Friday at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

U Mumba came up with a 39-32 win over the Tamil Thalaivas, courtesy Super 10s from Guman Singh and Ashish. There was also good support from young raider Jai Bhagwan, who picked up eight points in the match.

This was the Mumbai-team’s second win on the trot, while the Thalaivas are still winless after three-matches (a draw and two losses). The Chennai-based team is missing their captain Pawan Sehrawat who suffered a knee-injury in their opening match.

In the second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers beat the Haryana Steelers 44-31. Arjun Deshwal scored 14 points for the Pink Panthers, well-supported by defender Sunil Kumar’s solid eight tackle points. Rahul Chaudhari also chipped in with seven points, showing glimpses of returning to his best.

The Steelers meanwhile only had Meetu who contributed well to the scoring, notching up 16 points, but without much support from his teammates.

The Pink Panthers are now second in the league after three matches with 11 points, second only to Dabang Delhi.

In the last match of the night, Gujarat Giants got their first win of the season in a 47-37 triumph against winless Puneri Paltan.

Rakesh starred for the victors with 15 points. He was well aided by the Gujarat defence as the team piked up 12 tackle points to Pune’s six.

Remarkably, the Paltan had the best player on the night as Aslam Inamdar scored 19 points in his side’s defeat.