The Board of Control for Cricket in India, in its Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai on Tuesday, proposed to launch the much-awaited Women’s Indian Premier League.

“The General Body approved to conduct the Women’s Indian Premier League,” said Jay Shah in the statement issued by BCCI detailing the key decisions made at the AGM.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report last week, as per the BCCI’s proposal to state associations, the first edition of the Women’s IPL will be played after the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa and before the men’s IPL season begins.

The tournament is reportedly set to feature five teams with a total of 22 matches played. Each squad will have 18 players with a maximum of six from overseas. In the playing XI, a maximum of five overseas players will be allowed – four from Full Member countries and one from an Associate nation.

The other details of the tournament are not known at this point.

The BCCI had been conducting the Women’s T20 challenge up until now, which featured three teams in the most recent edition and had four matches. The Women’s Big Bash League, FairBreak Invitational, Women’s Hundred and Women’s Caribbean Premier League are the top leagues in the women’s game at the moment.