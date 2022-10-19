Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera (tore his left calf muscle) and Danushka Gunathilaka (tore his left hamstring), UAE’s Zawar Farid (fractured his left foot), and England’s Reece Topley of England (rolled his left ankle), will all miss the remainder of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council in a press release announced the four approved replacements for the above mentioned players. Kasun Rajitha has replaced Chameera. Rajitha is currently in Sri Lanka and will be travelling to Australia as soon as possible. In addition, Gunathilaka will be replaced by travelling reserve Ashen Bandara.

“In the United Arab Emirates squad, the travelling reserve Fahad Nawaz has replaced Zawar Farid who has fractured his left foot. Finally, England’s Tymal Mills who is already in Australia comes in for Reece Topley who has an injured left ankle,” the statement said.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. The committee consists of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager - Cricket (Chair); Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events; Peter Roach, Cricket Australia, Shane Doyle, Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee; Shaun Pollock (Independent) and Ian Bishop (Independent).

Injuries have been mounting ahead of the World Cup, that is underway in Australia currently with the Group A & B stage. Super 12 action begins on Saturday.

With inputs from ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.