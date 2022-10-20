The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Cameron Green as a replacement for Josh Inglis in the Australia squad.

Green who has played seven T20Is, was named as a replacement after Inglis was ruled out due to a right hand injury which has required surgery.

Inglis was injured while playing golf three days before Australia are to start their title defence, against New Zealand on October 22.

T20 World Cup: Australia’s Josh Inglis suffers injury while playing golf three days before event

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 consists of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager - Cricket (Chair); Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events; Peter Roach, Cricket Australia, Shane Doyle, Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee; Shaun Pollock (Independent) and Ian Bishop (Independent).