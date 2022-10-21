Denmark Open 2022 quarterfinals live updates: Satwik-Chirag take on world champions Chia-Soh
Follow key updates from the quarterfinals featuring Indian shuttlers at the Denmark Open in Odense.
Follow Scroll.in’s full badminton coverage here.
Note: Satwik-Chirag are on TV Court while Lakshya Sen’s late match is on Court 2, not televised in India.
Live updates
Men’s doubles, Chirag-Satwik 8-11 Chia-Soh: Mathias Boe says the Indians are doing well when they get the chance to attack but at times they are standing still and a bit passive. “Loosen up a little bit and step into it,” he finishes.
Men’s doubles, Chirag-Satwik 8-11 Chia-Soh: Malaysians with the lead at the interval after a super fast flat exchange ends with a Chirag over.
Men’s doubles, Chirag-Satwik 7-9 Chia-Soh: MAS pull ahead by 2 points again and this time a good switch by the Indians with Chirag at the backcourt and Satwik at the net finishing the point. But Chirag is immediately called for a service fault for height.
Men’s doubles, Chirag-Satwik 6-6 Chia-Soh: Wonderful combination play by the Indians and we are level again, applause from the Indians’ coach Mathias Boe.
Men’s doubles, Chirag-Satwik 4-5 Chia-Soh: Was tight in the early exchanges but MAS pair took a 2 point lead. Chia makes a service fault to give the serve back to Indians.
Men’s doubles: Here we go then! Chirag Shetty / Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik. World c’ships semifinal rematch. 0-6 on the H2H. But the Indians got really close last time around. Here we go.
Women’s singles: After six straight defeats, Intanon has finally ended the streak against TTY. The H2H is now 15-18 between these two brilliant rivals.
Women’s singles: And TTY keeps plugging away at the lead. She has the serve back at 15-19. Intanon has lost the last six matches against TTy. Will that start playing on her mind.
Women’s singles: As we wait for Satwik-Chirag, an entertaining match underway between old foes. Possibly a thrilling finish awaits if Tai Tzu Ying can find her groove here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of badminton, as action continues at the Denmark Open Super 750 event. Two quarterfinals featuring Indians to look forward to.
- On Thursday, world championships bronze medallist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty defeated the All England champions Bagas Maulana-Muhammad Fikri in straight games 14-21, 16-21. Today, they take on reigning world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, a pair they are yet to defeat in six previous meetings (including the recent world championships semifinal).
- Lakshya Sen defeated HS Prannoy after a breezy first game and a brilliant second game 21-9, 21-18. He will now face a familiar foe from junior days in Kodai Naraoka [Japan], the man who defeated him in the quarterfinals of the 2017 junior World championships. Lakshya got one over him at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in the semifinals.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software