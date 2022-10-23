Aman Sehrawat added a sixth medal to India’s tally, and a first ever gold medal for the country in this tournament when he won the men’s freestyle 57kg category at the U23 World Wrestling Championship in Pontevedra, Spain, on Saturday.

He beat Turkey’s Ahmed Duman 12-4 in the final to claim the gold, making this India’s best showing at the U23 Worlds since the tournament started in 2017.

Duman had come into the final in great form, winning all three of his bouts via technical superiority. He led 2-0 at the break against the Indian but Sehrwat bounced back in the second period to create history. It ended a run of silver medals in the history of this tournament, with the likes of Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya in the list.

#WrestlePontevedra FS 57kg medal bouts results



🥇 Aman SEHRAWAT 🇮🇳 df. Ahmet DUMAN 🇹🇷, 12-4



🥉 Bekzat ALMAZ UULU 🇰🇬 df. Hansana GANEGODAGE 🇱🇰, via walkover

🥉 Kamil KERYMOV 🇺🇦 df. Giorgi GEGELASHVILI 🇬🇪, 17-7 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) October 22, 2022

🇮🇳 register their best-ever performance in the U23 World #Wrestling Championship since its inception in 2017



🥇- Aman Sehrawat (FS 57kg)

🥈- Ankush (WW 50kg)

🥉- Mansi Ahlawat (WW 59kg)

🥉- Nitesh (GR 97kg)

🥉- Vikas (GR 72kg)

🥉- Sajan Bhanwala (GR 77kg) pic.twitter.com/M4PTVnKjZk — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 22, 2022

Sehrawat’s campaign started with a straight-forward 11-0 win over Sri Lanka’s Hansana Ganegodage in the Round of 16.

He then beat Japan’s Toshiya Abe 13-2 in the quarterfinal, and Kyrgyzstan’s Bekzat Almaz Uulu 10-5 in the semifinal.

Sehrawat was the only men’s freestyle wrestler to have been granted a visa for the event. India’s other medals came from Greco Roman wrestling and women’s categories, with Ankush claiming the solitary silver after defeat to the legendary Yui Susaki.