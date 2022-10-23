Jaipur Pink Panthers came up with a solid 24-point win over the Telugu Titans at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, to jump to the top of the Pro Kabaddi League table.

In the other matches on Saturday, Gujarat Giants beat the Haryana Steelers 42-38 and Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba 42-32.

Arjun Deshwal top scored for the Pink Panthers with 12 points, and was well supported in the raiding by veteran Rahul Chaudhari with eight points. But it was the Pink Panthers’ defence that put a stop on any resistance the Titans could present.

Central to that was Sahul Kumar, the right corner defender who scored seven tackle points. Captain Sunil Kumar too chipped in with four tackle points.

Earlier, Bharat starred for the Bulls, scoring 16 points to help his team climb up to third place in the PKL table. U Mumba led 24-11 at the end of the first half, but the home team stormed back. A series of all outs in the second half saw Bulls turn things around big time.

In the last match of the day, Rakesh scored 18 points to help the Giants pick up a four-point win over the Steelers, for whom Meetu Sharma scored 16 points.