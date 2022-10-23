T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan live: Rohit Sharma wins the toss, opts to bowl first
Follow live coverage of India’s Group 2 match against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Live updates
PAK 0/0 (0.2 overs): Rizwan takes a painful blow with the second delivery of the match. Bhuvneshwar gets one to shoot and it hits the right-hander on his right thumb. He seems to be in a great deal of pain. The trainer comes out to have a look, and Rizwan seems good to go at last.
1.29 pm: The national anthems are done and we’re ready for play! What a moment that was! Rohit Sharma visibly emotional as the Indian anthem comes to an end, trying his best to hold back tears. This is a massive game, no doubt. The MCG is packed and we’re in for a cracking contest. Here we go!
Ian Smith at the start of the commentary: Sensational here at the MCG. Remember. This is a neutral venue, Australia are not involved. And I have never ever felt anything like this anywhere, around the world.
The players are walking out at MCG for the national anthems. You don’t have to be in Melbourne to feel the atmosphere at the venue. What an occasion.
IND v PaK at men's T20WCs
|Result
|Margin
|Toss
|Bat
|Ground
|Date
|tied (India won bowl out)
|-
|PAK
|1st
|Durban
|14 Sep 2007
|IND win
|5 runs
|IND
|1st
|Johannesburg
|24 Sep 2007
|IND win
|8 wickets
|PAK
|2nd
|Colombo (RPS)
|30 Sep 2012
|IND win
|7 wickets
|IND
|2nd
|Mirpur
|21 Mar 2014
|IND win
|6 wickets
|IND
|2nd
|Kolkata
|19 Mar 2016
|PAK win
|10 wickets
|PAK
|1st
|Dubai (DSC)
|24 Oct 2021
1.16 pm: Fascinating insights from one of the game’s best analysts. India’s start is going to be so crucial with the ball. Remember what Finn Allen did to Australia last night? India will be desperate to strike early.
Captains at the toss:
Rohit Sharma: Looks like a good pitch, it’s always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully, we’ll entertain the crowd. We have seven batters, three seamers, and two spinners.
Babar Azam: We would have liked to bowl first as well. We’ll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home and we played a tri-series in New Zealand with similar conditions, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners.— Quotes from BCCI match centre
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Mohammed Shami does indeed go from one World Cup to the next. A first T20I since Nov 8, 2021. Big trust placed by the team management, who have repeatedly spoken about his experience. Quite an occasion for him.
Playing XIs
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ashwin Ravichandran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
TOSS: Rohit Sharma has won the toss (as a massive roar erupts at the MCG) and India will bowl first.
Rohit Sharma in the pre-match press conference: “I don’t want to use the word “pressure” because pressure is constant. It’s not going to change ever. I would like to take this as a challenge. I want to use that word “challenge” a little more. This Pakistani team is a very challenging team. All the Pakistani teams that I’ve played from 2007 until 2022, they’ve been a good team.”
Ravi Shastri: “I think they will be very happy that the turnaround is just 12 months. Normally you have to wait a couple of years or four years in ODIs to reverse a setback in World Cup cricket. When you have a setback against Pakistan, you’d want to reverse that as quickly as possible. 100,000 people at MCG, you can’t ask for a better setting. Just soak it in.”
Pitch report by former Australia captain Michael Clarke: “It has some nice covering of grass, it is rock hard. Good batting wicket, overall. There will definitely be some pace and bounce. Win the toss and bat first.”
Hello and welcome to live coverage of India’s Group 2 match against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
It’s one of the most highly-anticipated clashes in the sport. India face Pakistan at the MCG in what will be the tournament opener for both teams. Babar Azam and Co had made a statement the last time they faced their arch rivals at the T20 World Cup, with a 10-wicket win in the UAE. Rohit Sharma’s team got one back at the Asia Cup recently, but Pakistan came out on top again later in that tournament – which was the last time these two teams clashed. The weather in Melbourne has been in focus over the past few days, with rain possibly being a factor today. If we do end up getting a game, though, it can surely be expected to be a cracker.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ashwin Ravichandran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman.