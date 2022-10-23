ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: T20 World Cup –Arshdeep Singh dismisses Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan in the powerplay at MCG Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh dismissed both the Pakistani openers in his two-over spell during the powerplay in their tournament opener at Melbourne. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago India's Arshdeep Singh (R) reacts during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. | AFP A dream start ft. Arshdeep Singh! 🔥Keep watching Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar to enjoy the LIVE action from the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022!#GreatestRivalry #BelieveInBlue #ReadyForT20WC #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/zquAPT8EOf— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 23, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket T20 World Cup India Pakistan Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Babar Azam