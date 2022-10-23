An unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli led India to a last-ball win over Pakistan to supercharge their bid for a first ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup crown since 2007 in front of 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Sunday.

The world number one Indians restricted their fierce rivals to 159-8 and scraped home by four wickets after a remarkable final over, with superstar Kohli the hero (playing two mind-blowing shots in the 19th over).

It looked to be going badly wrong for India as they struggled to just 45-4 off 10 overs, halfway through their chase.

But Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) launched a fightback with a century stand that left India needing 16 off the final over from a nervous Mohammad Nawaz, who peppered it with wides and no-balls to help them to their target.

In a chaotic, breathless final over, Kohli hit another six off a no-ball, then ran three after being bowled off the following free hit.

With two runs needed Dinesh Karthik was stumped down the leg side, a wide then levelled the scores and Ashwin hit the winning run off the final ball.

Here are the reactions from the whirlwind innings from Kohli:

Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/hAcbuYGa1H — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2022

The KING is back 👑



Take a bow, Virat Kohli 🙌#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/5aCOCF6JIS — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2022

We don't deserve him 😢🖤 pic.twitter.com/vNsOjVzhe2 — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) October 23, 2022

At a loss for words… Wouldn’t have preferred anyone else with me out there @imVkohli 👑🫡 One of the best games of my life 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jWge1qy5lj — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 23, 2022

There couldn’t have been a better script for tonight. He came, he saw, he conquered! King for a reason 👑👑👑👑👑 Just brilliant @imVkohli ❤️❤️❤️#INDvPAK — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) October 23, 2022

I can hear that crowd from Hobart — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 23, 2022

Genius 👏🏼👑 what a game! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 23, 2022

This, to me, was Kohli doing a Dhoni. PERFECTLY. Staying in, timing the big shots well, putting the pressure back on the opposition and taking it deep. It all worked in the end. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) October 23, 2022

The drama, the quality, the twists and turns, the crowd, the spectacle, the finale etc. Best T20 game I’ve ever seen. And one of the greatest white ball knocks from a champion. — Ben (@LongyWTID) October 23, 2022

Virat Kohli. Chasing targets since ‘08. 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/SB2iuNRxHk — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 23, 2022

What an incredible game of cricket! @imVkohli is a genius. That straight six in the second last over 🐐😍 #INDvsPAK — Laura Wolvaardt (@LauraWolvaardt) October 23, 2022

Enjoy the greatness. You'll never witness a player like him again ever. — A l V Y (@WoniWroos) October 23, 2022

Kohli : Till today, I ranked my Mohali innings higher but considering the moment, I'll put rhis innings as the highest.



❤️❤️❤️ — Manya (@CSKian716) October 23, 2022

Virat Kohli has now won most Player of the Match awards in T20Is history - 14*, going past Mohammad Nabi’s 13.#INDvPAK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 23, 2022

Geeze I don’t think I can ever recall a better game of T20 cricket than what we’ve just seen at the MCG. Amazing stuff from both teams. Virat’s dig one of a kind.👏👏 — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) October 23, 2022

Rohit Sharma lifted Virat Kohli - amazing picture! pic.twitter.com/sqZ1StFaQQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022

No Words to describe that finish. Incredible pic.twitter.com/wv9Xh1oeoL — Huw Bevan (@Huw_Bevan) October 23, 2022

Incredible. All-timer of an innings and game. This one is going to be remembered for a long, long time. — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) October 23, 2022

Excellence through hard work

Sustenance at the top

Severe downfall

Deep-rooted doubt

Prioritisation of mental health



Followed by a comeback that made grown people cry.



Virat Kohli’s story was already inspirational for young India. It just became legendary ✨ — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) September 8, 2022

"I've lost words" - Kohli.

So have we. pic.twitter.com/u7hw1BCnsp — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) October 23, 2022

the level of calmness that Ashwin had to judge under THAT much pressure to judge ki ye ball wide hai >>> — uno (@bbgathome) October 23, 2022

A match for the ages! A match that’ll go down in the history books. Well done India 🇮🇳 Well done @imVkohli 👏 pic.twitter.com/Fs5bDFe2jW — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 23, 2022

Spare a thought for any journalist who had to file ‘on the whistle’… #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 23, 2022

Just spare a thought for whoever was doing the scorebook for that final over:



X 1 2 NB6 W B3 X W 1#T20WorldCup — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) October 23, 2022

A classic! You win some you lose some and as we all know this game can be cruel and unfair .#TeamPakistan couldn’t have given more with bat and ball. Very proud of the effort! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 23, 2022

Ok, just walked home from the MCG. Have lost my voice, am drain from emotional roller coaster 🎢 of that match, yet so pumped. @imVkohli was unbelievable out there. Only he could have won the game for 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 23, 2022

Still not over the six that he hit to Haris down the ground on that 5th ball of the penultimate over. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) October 23, 2022

.@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! 😮

Keep it going. 👍 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FakWPrStMg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022

Congratulation #India on a spectacular win today at the MCG! And well-played @imVkohli , one of the best T20 innings I have ever seen, take a bow champ! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/rvSm0Q6h0Z — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) October 23, 2022

5 - @imVkohli now has five 50+ scores in men’s T20I against Pakistan, the joint most against the Men in Green along with Kane Williamson; only against Australia does he have more such scores in the format (8). Legend.#ICCT20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xRag2TxVNn — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) October 23, 2022

Virat Kohli has now.....



Most runs in T20Is (3794)

Most runs in T20 WC for India (927)

Most player of the match awards in T20Is (14)

Most player of the match awards in T20 WC (6)#Goat#ViratKohli #INDvsPAK2022 #INDvPAK #T20WC2022 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 23, 2022

I have seen Virat for so many years. I have never seen a tear in his eyes. I saw it today. This was unforgettable — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2022