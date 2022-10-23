The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team lost 4-5 against South Africa in their second match at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup on Sunday.

Sharda Nand Tiwari (9’, 10’), Captain Uttam Singh (17’) and Sudeep Chirmako (45’) scored for India while Marvin Simons (7’), Fawaaz Kahder (34’), Senzwesihle Ngubane (35’) and Cameron Le Forestier (49’, 57’) found the back of the net for South Africa in Johor, Malaysia.

It was India with the first pushback of the game and Amandeep Lakra set the tone of the high press from the get-go, keeping South Africa in their half in the first few minutes. However, it was South Africa in fact who took the lead with Marvin Simons (7’) deflecting in past Ankit Malik. India though roared back into the game within minutes as Sharda Nand Tiwari (9’, 10’) converted two penalty corners. India ended the first quarter with a 2-1 lead and looked in control of proceedings.

A couple of minutes into the second quarter, India, who were looking their dominant selves by now, struck again with Captain Uttam Singh (17’) getting his first goal of the tournament. With the momentum behind them, India not only kept South Africa at bay but also controlled the proceedings, not allowing their opposition too much leeway, ending the first half with the score reading 3-1.

India had more domination and goals in their minds in the second half, but it was South Africa who found the back of the net. Fawaaz Kahder (34’) made it 3-2 for South Africa, before Senzwesihle Ngubane (35’) equalised, with both goals coming from penalty corners. India, nonetheless, got their noses back out in front before the third quarter ended Sudeep Chirmako (45’) getting on the scoresheet.

In the final 15 minutes, India was looking to control proceedings, but the South African side equalised again as Cameron Le Forestier (49’) converted another penalty corner, making it 4-4. Soon after, South Africa went ahead for the second time in the game Cameron Le Forestier (57’) scored again, to pick up a win.

India will take on Japan in their third game at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup on 25th October at 1535 IST.