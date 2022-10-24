India’s No 1 women’s singles tennis player Karman Kaur Thandi claimed the biggest singles title of her career so far, winning the W60 ITF event in Saguenay, Canada, on Sunday.

The world No 217 came from behind in the final against Canadian Katherine Sebov to bag the title with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win. This was her second title of 2022, after winning the W25 event in Gurugram earlier.

The win comes just a month after the 24-year-old reached the second round of the WTA 250 Chennai Open.

She started her run in Saguenay with a 6-4, 6-2 win over second seed Robin Anderson from the United States of America. In the second round, she beat Japan’s Ena Shibahara – the 2022 French Open mixed doubles champion.

Thandi then picked up a 6-2, 6-1 against Sarah Beth Grey of the United Kingdom in the quarterfinal, before another straight-sets 6-4, 6-2 win in the semifinal over Francesca Di Lorenzo.

The series of wins for the injury-ridden player has helped her rise from the world No 437 rank in February to the 217 she currently sits on.