Field Watch Watch: Adelaide Strikers' Amanda Jade Wellington picks up a 5/8 in WBBL for the second time The wrist-spinner produced the joint league-best figures, matching her own record from the previous edition. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago Amanda Jade Wellington | Cricket Australia Twitter Wello doing Wello things 🤩The leggie takes 5-8 to equal her own her own record for best figures in the WBBL! @CommBank | #PlayOfTheDay | #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/j63cuCFjhh— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 24, 2022