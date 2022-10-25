India’s seventh seeds in the men’s doubles event Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty endured an opening game loss, but came back strong to win their first round of the French Open Super 750 on Tuesday, at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris.

The Indian duo came up with a 19-21, 21-9, 21-13 win over France’s Popov brothers, Christo and Toma Junior, in a match that lasted 68 minutes.

In the first ever meeting between the two teams, it was the home pair who rallied back from an early four-point deficit to take the first game 21-19 against an Indian pair that was instrumental in their country winning the Thomas Cup earlier this year.

But the world No 8 ranked team came back well, exposing the gulf in class between the two sides by taking the second game 21-9, and then overcoming a brief period of resistance from the French, to win the third 21-13.

In the second round, they will play the winner of the match between France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar, and Malaysia’s Wei Chong Man and Kai Wun Tee.

Earlier in the day, in the first match featuring Indian players, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto lost out to Japanese duo Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya 21-13, 21-16 in the opening round mixed doubles match.

Later, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly were in action in the Round of 32 women’s doubles match. They would come up against sixth seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand. The younger Indian duo did well to hold on to their opponents, but eventually lost out in a tight, 54-minute match 23-21, 22-20.

Later on Tuesday, former world No 1 Saina Nehwal will take on world No 27 Yvonne Ll of Germany. Nehwal has a 1-0 record over Ll, winning their only meeting 21-16, 21-14 in the opening round of the Barcelona Spain Masters in 2020.

More to follow...