India’s international women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as the men, its cricket board said Thursday.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India announced the implementation of a pay equity policy for its contracted women cricketers.

“In the 15th BCCI Apex Council meeting held via video conference, the members passed the resolution unanimously,” a press statement said.

“I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

“We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both men and women cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket,” Shah had said.

Thursday’s announcement came ahead of the expected debut next year of a women’s version of the lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

It is tentatively set for March to fit between the next T20 Women’s World Cup in South Africa and the start of the next men’s IPL season, media reports said earlier this month.

#TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet reacts on the landmark decision on pay equity policy for the contracted women cricketers. pic.twitter.com/HyxCmrJzMU — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 27, 2022

Match fees are however separate from annual pay packets – the annual retainers are still vastly different for the contracted cricketers. The number of matches played per year as well is significantly lower.

The cricket community applauded the move, with current India captain Harmanpreet Kaur calling it a “red letter day for women’s cricket in India.”

Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) October 27, 2022

Great initiative from @BCCI and @JayShah sir for the upliftment of women's cricket. This will motivate young girls in taking cricket as a career. It's also an imp. step in creating gender equality in the society & hopefully other sports will follow BCCI's footsteps. @BCCIWomen https://t.co/THnnpdiWY5 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) October 27, 2022

Former India captain Mithali Raj: “This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today.”

Current Indian vice captain Smriti Mandhana: “What amazing news for Women’s cricket in India.”

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues: “How good is this for Women’s Cricket in India”

Roger Binny, BCCI President, BCCI: “In our Apex Council meeting today, we have made a marquee decision on pay equity for our women cricketers. Our women players will be paid the same match fees as men in international cricket. This decision sets the platform to grow and develop cricket. I believe this is a significant step forward for women’s cricket and the game overall.”

Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary: “It was my commitment to our women cricketers and pay equity is an important step towards tackling discrimination. The female cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). This is a landmark decision as we enter a new era in India Cricket. I would like to thank my colleagues in the BCCI Apex Council.”

Former Australia star and current broadcaster Lisa Sthalekar: “So pleasing to see this. Huge news for women’s cricket in India, plus life changing for individuals. I have no doubt this will help with the perception of the game in the biggest cricket loving country”

Retired Indian superstar Jhulan Goswami: “Great initiative from @BCCI and @JayShah sir for the upliftment of women’s cricket. This will motivate young girls in taking cricket as a career. It’s also an (important) step in creating gender equality in the society & hopefully other sports will follow BCCI’s footsteps. @BCCIWomen”

Retiring Australian star Rachael Haynes: “Wonderful announcement from the @BCCI. Every step towards equality is important.”

Nicely done. Every step counts. Onwards. https://t.co/VwEjTfvzAh — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) October 27, 2022

The equal international match fee is excellent news, but it matters only if there are enough matches.



Equal domestic match fees are just as important, if not more. That should be the next step.



Central contracts, of course, and WIPL.



Long way to go, but a nice start. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) October 27, 2022

Equal match fees for internationals is a start and certainly something to celebrate.



Waiting for this to filter down to the domestic level. More matches and better pay, please. If not, the jump will continue to get bigger. — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) October 27, 2022

Huge development for women's sport in India and Asia.



Well done, Board of Control for Cricket in India.



(Also, well done New Zealand Cricket for setting the ball rolling re: pay equity.)



The implementation of this could set off waves of change in the women's sports ecosystem. https://t.co/b4Y7hXDYK4 — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) October 27, 2022

And since the issue of discrimination has been raised, the lack of female representation even in the new BCCI is stark. Discrimination is not just for players, but in administration, support roles too. #equalhue — Karunya (@kuks) October 27, 2022

Equal match fees for internationals is a welcome move in the right direction. It was about time. Doing the same with central contracts, at domestic level, more matches, and domestic contracts are the way to go next. — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) October 27, 2022

This is a huge step for India to follow NZ's lead in parity on match fees. Surely must prompt at least some other boards to consider following suit. https://t.co/b1MtJOC4DD — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 27, 2022

Right step forward, but there's much more they can do than just the match fees.



The no. of matches played by the Men's & Women's teams have a huge difference. https://t.co/Dw8E9Fjqtx — Jeet Vachharajani (Women's 🏏) (@Jeetv27WC) October 27, 2022