India’s international women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as the men, its cricket board said Thursday.
The Board for Control of Cricket in India announced the implementation of a pay equity policy for its contracted women cricketers.
“In the 15th BCCI Apex Council meeting held via video conference, the members passed the resolution unanimously,” a press statement said.
“I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.
“We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both men and women cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket,” Shah had said.
Thursday’s announcement came ahead of the expected debut next year of a women’s version of the lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.
It is tentatively set for March to fit between the next T20 Women’s World Cup in South Africa and the start of the next men’s IPL season, media reports said earlier this month.
Match fees are however separate from annual pay packets – the annual retainers are still vastly different for the contracted cricketers. The number of matches played per year as well is significantly lower.
The cricket community applauded the move, with current India captain Harmanpreet Kaur calling it a “red letter day for women’s cricket in India.”
Former India captain Mithali Raj: “This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today.”
Current Indian vice captain Smriti Mandhana: “What amazing news for Women’s cricket in India.”
India batter Jemimah Rodrigues: “How good is this for Women’s Cricket in India”
Roger Binny, BCCI President, BCCI: “In our Apex Council meeting today, we have made a marquee decision on pay equity for our women cricketers. Our women players will be paid the same match fees as men in international cricket. This decision sets the platform to grow and develop cricket. I believe this is a significant step forward for women’s cricket and the game overall.”
Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary: “It was my commitment to our women cricketers and pay equity is an important step towards tackling discrimination. The female cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). This is a landmark decision as we enter a new era in India Cricket. I would like to thank my colleagues in the BCCI Apex Council.”
Former Australia star and current broadcaster Lisa Sthalekar: “So pleasing to see this. Huge news for women’s cricket in India, plus life changing for individuals. I have no doubt this will help with the perception of the game in the biggest cricket loving country”
Retired Indian superstar Jhulan Goswami: “Great initiative from @BCCI and @JayShah sir for the upliftment of women’s cricket. This will motivate young girls in taking cricket as a career. It’s also an (important) step in creating gender equality in the society & hopefully other sports will follow BCCI’s footsteps. @BCCIWomen”
Retiring Australian star Rachael Haynes: “Wonderful announcement from the @BCCI. Every step towards equality is important.”
