Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning one-run upset over Pakistan on Thursday to put the Asian giants in danger of an early exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe were restricted to 130/8 after electing to bat first but their bowlers choked Pakistan to 129/8 for a memorable win in the Super 12 match in Perth.

It was Pakistan’s second straight loss after their agonising, opening defeat to arch-rivals India, who top the group with two victories out of two.

Zimbabwe, who came through the first round in Australia to reach the Super 12, are third in Group 2 behind South Africa. Only the top two reach the semi-finals.

Pakistan’s chase looked on course when Shan Masood, who made 44, put on a 52-run fourth-wicket partnership with Shadab Khan.

But Sikandar Raza broke the stand with Shadab’s wicket and was to be Pakistan’s tormentor-in-chief, returning figures of 3/25.

Raza, a finger spinner, then trapped Haider Ali lbw on the next ball for nought to be on a hat-trick that was averted by Mohammad Nawaz.

Raza soon took down Masood (44 of 38 balls) and Nawaz attempted to get the remaining runs, 11 off the final over, but was run out on the penultimate ball of the 20th over.

Needing three on the final ball, new batter Shaheen Shah Afridi ran one but got run out when running for the second as Zimbabwe’s players erupted in celebration.

Earlier, skipper Babar Azam got off the mark with a boundary after seven dots but soon got out to Brad Evans to extend his bad run in the tournament. He fell for a duck against India.

Mohammad Rizwan hit a four and a six but followed his partner back to the dug out after chopping an in-coming delivery from pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani on to his stumps.

Pakistan were in trouble at 36/3 when Luke Jongwe sent back Iftikhar Ahmed for five with his medium-pace bowling, before Shan and Shadab pulled things back for a while.

Zimbabwe’s openers Wesley Madhevere and skipper Craig Ervine had used the pace of Pakistan’s seamers to good effect with a string of boundaries in a 42-run stand.

But Shadab’s 3/23 with his wrist spin and pace bowler Mohammad Wasim’s 4/24 held Zimbabwe – whose opening match in the Super 12 in Hobart was a washout – to what seemed a below par total.

Here some are reactions to Zimbabwe’s thrilling win against Pakistan:

#T20WorldCup #Zimbabwe



Sikandar Raza thanked Ricky Ponting for a video that provided that little bit of extra motivation.



This is the ICC video from earlier today.



📽 ICC pic.twitter.com/Kafgn7Hdaw — The Field (@thefield_in) October 27, 2022

Aww man, @ZimCricketv celebrating after the game is joyful: pic.twitter.com/mXxQDjllU8 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 27, 2022

What a shocker 😱 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 27, 2022

Can you believe that! Simply outstanding bowling from Zimbabwe. Muzarabani and Ngarava were so good at the death. And Raza can fly today. Wherever he wants. He is creating magic almost everyday. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 27, 2022

Zimbabwe!!!! 🤯🤯 what a World Cup this has been so far 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #PAKvsZIM — Kate Cross (@katecross16) October 27, 2022

What a victory for @ZimCricketv over Pakistan…talk about fighting hard!!! Raza exceptional #T20WorldCup — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 27, 2022

Group 2 Qualification Probability (after Zim beat Pak)



🇮🇳 79% (-1%)

🇿🇦 58% (+2%)

🇿🇼 31% (+18%)

🇧🇩 20% (+2%)

🇵🇰 10% (-21%)

🇳🇱 3% (-)#T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 27, 2022

Lets call this a deserving victory folks, Zimbabwe put the pressure and PAK choked! Another upset, congratulations to Zimbabwe. #PAKvZIM #T20WorldCup — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) October 27, 2022

What an amazing win for Zimbabwe. This has been a remarkable tournament. Sikandar Raza once again top-class - this time with his bowling. Great scenes in Perth with Zimbabwe players celebrating in front of their crowd. #T20WorldCup — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 27, 2022

Scenes! What a win for 🇿🇼! Loving this @T20WorldCup — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) October 27, 2022

If you wanted a World Cup to show why cricket is the sport to watch, this is the one. — Manya (@CSKian716) October 27, 2022

What a moment for Zimbabwean cricket. From suspension, corruption, and irrelevance, to this. What a win. What a moment. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 27, 2022

What a tournament @T20WorldCup Well player @ZimCricketv

All going off 🏏 — Ryan Sidebottom 🏏 (@RyanSidebottom) October 27, 2022

Sikandar Raza's World Cup so far: 5 matches, 145 runs at a strike rate of 149, 8 wickets at 12, 3 player of the match awards — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) October 27, 2022

Objectively quite funny how good this World Cup has been — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 27, 2022

A hugely significant loss for Pakistan. They were expected to come back strong after the emotionally draining loss to India. But they've been undone by a motivated and courageous performance from Zimbabwe. Tough questions must be answered. The post mortem will be brutal... — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 27, 2022

Sikandar Raza is truly one of the great all-rounders of the game. If not with the bat, his impact will come with the ball. But it will come. And to add to it, his fielding invariably is tight too. Zimbabwe will hope he plays on forever. Another pivotal role in a big win #PAKvsZIM — Anand Sachar (@anandsachar29) October 27, 2022

Zimbabwe !!! Zimbabwe !!! Wao! What a win! #PakvZIM @T20WorldCup. Outstanding effort by the ZIM bowlers to defend 129. Celebrations all night @ZimCricketv — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) October 27, 2022

SIX million were watching on Hotstar because nothing beats the drama sport can produce. Whatay!!! pic.twitter.com/dZ19DF77Uu — TarEEK! LaSCARE 👻🎃 (@tarequelaskar) October 27, 2022

this WC has truly been amazing so far pic.twitter.com/VlT2fM88cA — best girl (@awkdipti) October 27, 2022

Zimbabwe 😳😳😳 Amazing! 💥🙌🏾 — Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent MBE (@ejrainfordbrent) October 27, 2022

Zimbabwe winning a T20 World Cup match against a full-member team:



v Australia in 2007

v Ireland in 2022

v Pakistan in 2022#T20WorldCup #PAKvZIM — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 27, 2022

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan 🙌🏽

And do not call this an upset. It'd be disrespectful to @ZimCricketv who've played so well and deserve all the respect and praise. Pic unrelated 😛 #PAKvZIM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RDxKasz05p — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 27, 2022

Another great match. This is Zimbabwe's first win against Pakistan at a Men's Cricket World Cup in either format.#PAKvZIM #T20WorldCup — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) October 27, 2022

Now only six sides have successfully defended a small target in the #T20WorldCup

SL (119/10) vs NZ in 2014

Afg (123/7) vs WI in 2016

NZ(126/7) vs Ind in 2016

SAf (128/7) vs NZ in 2009

SAf (130/5) vs Ind in 2009

Zim (130/8) vs Pak in #T20WC2022#T20worldcup22 #PAKvsZIM — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 27, 2022

Terrific win for Zimbabwe👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. They just never give up. Outstanding #ICCT20WorldCup — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 27, 2022

Well played zim🙌🏾 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 27, 2022

Tournament idea -



The T20 World Cup but Pakistan play every match. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) October 27, 2022

Inputs from AFP