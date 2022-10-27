French Open, round of 16 live: Sameer in action, Satwik-Chirag win, Srikanth goes down fighting
Follow updates for India’s matches from Paris on Thursday.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 19-21 Gemke: RASMUS GEMKE! What a win, what a match. There are some times when Srikanth will leave your head scratching, safe to say tonight wasn’t one of those. Just a really good badminton match. Wonderful embrace at the net in the end.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 19-20 Gemke: Bit of a gift again from Gemke after that fabulous point, a touch of the net. Srikanth then saves two match points. What a match.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 16-19 Gemke: BRILLIANCE FROM GEMKE! Behind-the-back return and he wins the point too!!!
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 16-18 Gemke: By now, Srikanth fans will have been used to this sight of frustration for him. A forehand error. Gemke has the serve.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 16-17 Gemke: Bit of a gift from Gemke as he nets one and Srikanth has the serve back. And an over-eager kill attempt at the net goes long.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 14-17 Gemke: Barest of margins again and Srikanth has lost all his reviews!
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 14-16 Gemke: Back-to-back loose shots from Srikanth at the net. Superb run of points for Gemke.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 14-14 Gemke: Barest of margins in a review for Srikanth and soon enough we are level again.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 14-11 Gemke: Brilliant set-up at the net by Srikanth again, and closes it out with a smash. Error from Gemke next point and a good lead for Sri.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 11-10 Gemke: Both players at the net tussling for an inch here or there an it is Srikanth who gets the call from the umpire and takes a slender lead into the final change of ends.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 9-9 Gemke: Fabulous net shot from Gemke followed by a loose lift from Sri that is punished.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 9-8 Gemke: OH, a stunning backhand block from Srikanth to get the shuttle over the net but couldn’t get back up in time to take the next one. Some defence that.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 8-5 Gemke: Just when it looked like Srikanth was building up a head of steam, he makes a rather soft error. Frustrated, he stands. And once again, misjudgement from the Indian at the back court.... or not. Just out. Umpire’s review and Srikanth’s right.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21, 1-1 Gemke: Yikes! Srikanth just completely misjudges where the line is and lets the shuttle drop well in.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 12-21 Gemke: Rasmus relentless. The Indian will have to do this the hard way. Gemke took the lead and stayed in control this time around.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 11-19 Gemke: Rasmus Gemke on top at the moment. Srikanth on the backfoot constantly and now it seems he is just conserving.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 11-17 Gemke: Remember we said Srikanth needed a run of points at 11-16 in the opener? Well here we are again. But this time, Gemke with an attacking point to get the serve right back.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 10-16 Gemke: It is not going Srikanth’s way at the moment. The net shots have suddenly started finding the net again. And sure enough, we are at 16-10 again.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 10-14 Gemke: It is all Denmark at the moment though, maybe Srikanth is waiting for the 10-16 scoreline again? (We kid, we kid).
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 10-11 Gemke: The Dane has a lead, but Srikanth is really playing some mouthwatering badminton from the net, especially. When he is controlling the front court, he is such a joy to watch. (Coach Siyadath with some stern words however during the break).
Men’s doubles, Satwik / Chirag 21-16, 21-14 Wei Chong / Wun Tee: World No 1 Hoki/Kobayashi up next for the Indians. SatChi had defeated the JPN duo in Tokyo Worlds quarterfinal.
SATWIK-CHIRAG’s FRENCH CONNECTION: Their record here now is QF, SF, F, -, QF, QF*
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19, 5-6 Gemke: The Dane started this second game well but Srikanth has closed the gap down.
Men’s doubles, Satwik / Chirag 21-16, 21-14 Wei Chong / Wun Tee: SatChi are back in the quarterfinals in Paris, arguably their best tournament.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 21-19 Gemke: That’s a fine comeback by the Indian to take the opening game!
Men’s singles, Srikanth 20-19 Gemke: There’s a misjudgement at back court and Gemke is back within a point.
Men’s doubles, Satwik / Chirag 21-16, 18-9 Wei Chong / Wun Tee: Seems like a matter of time in this one.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 20-18 Gemke: Three game points for Srikanth after an aggressive return point, but he gives the serve back (not for the lack of trying) after a dive and all that.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 19-17 Gemke: The run of points.... the one we said he needed... it went up to 9! What a time for a streak. Gemke gets the serve back now.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 16-16 Gemke: Terrific backhand block from Srikanth turns into a winner! Back level.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 15-16 Gemke: That is a terrific run of points for Srikanth! Fabulous rally to close the gap down to 1.
Men’s doubles, Satwik / Chirag 21-16, 11-6 Wei Chong / Wun Tee: SatChi have a 5-point lead at the break, after the MAS Pair closed the gap down a bit.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 11-16 Gemke: There’s another lift that sails wide. Not sure what the drift is like at the arena, maybe that could explain this from Srikanth. He gets the serve back with an aggressive kill at the net. Needs a run of points here.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 10-14 Gemke: That is just classic Srikanth, frustratingly. Such a good point, patient rally construction, then sends a simple lift wide.
Men’s doubles, Satwik / Chirag 21-16, 10-3 Wei Chong / Wun Tee: SatChi in complete control at this stage.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 10-13 Gemke: There’s a hint of what Srikanth was doing to Lakshya in what Gemke is doing to Srikanth. A Few times already that the Dane is taking the shuttle so early at the net.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 9-11 Gemke: That’s a misjudgement from Srikanth in the backcourt and it is Gemke with the lead at the break.
Men’s doubles, Satwik / Chirag 21-16, 7-1 Wei Chong / Wun Tee: The Indian duo are off to a superb start in the 2nd game.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 9-9 Gemke: There was a terrific 31-shot rally in there as both players are pushing each other well at the moment.
Men’s doubles, Satwik / Chirag 21-16 Wei Chong / Wun Tee: There was a hint of a fightback from the Malaysians towards the end but comfortable for the Indian pair ultimately.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 6-8 Gemke: The early remark from commentator Gill Clark is that Srikanth looks nervous. He was anything but vs Lakshya. But from 4-8, he makes it 6-8.
Men’s doubles, Satwik / Chirag 18-13 Wei Chong / Wun Tee: That is a fabulous rally from all four players, great rotation from the Indians across the net and they win the point.
Men’s singles, Srikanth 4-4 Gemke: The Dane has started well but the first good rally of the match at 2-4 goes the Indian’s way and then soon he makes it 4-4.
Men’s doubles, Satwik / Chirag 14-10 Wei Chong / Wun Tee: The moment with the Indians now in this match, a nice 4-point cushion.
Men’s doubles, Satwik / Chirag 11-9 Wei Chong / Wun Tee: The Indians go into the interval with a 2-point lead.
Men’s singles, Srikanth vs Gemke: Gemke will serve.
Men’s doubles, Satwik / Chirag 10-8 Wei Chong / Wun Tee: The Indian pair has gone into a decent lead now.
Meanwhile, on the TV court time for Srikanth vs Gemke.
Men’s doubles, Satwik / Chirag 6-6 Wei Chong / Wun Tee: This match is on Court 2, which is not broadcast in India, for the record.
Men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty 4-5 Man Wei Chong Kai Wun Tee: Action underway. Good even start to this match, both pairs playing at a typical MD tempo from the word go.
Previous meeting:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of round of 16 at the French Open Super 750.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy and Srikanth Kidambi are in prequarterfinnls action tonight in Paris.
First up, India’s seventh seeds in the men’s doubles event Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty endured an opening game loss, but came back strong to win their first round. They will take on Malaysia’s Man Wei Chong Man and Tee Kai Wun. Satwik-Chirag lead the H2H 1-0, with their win coming this year at Malaysia Open.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software