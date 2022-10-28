BWF World Junior C’ships live score updates: Sankar Muthusamy in quarterfinal action vs Hu Zhe An
Follow updates as India’s Sankar Muthusamy competes in the quarterfinals.
Live updates
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 16-21 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): There it is! He’s done it. India’s Sankar Muthusamy beats China’s Hu Zhe An in three games to assure himself a spot on the podium. A superb fightback by him in the decider.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 16-20 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): There we go, short lift and Sankar has match points. Five of those. Hu saves one with a smash.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 12-19 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): That’s about it for Hu it seems. He is barely moving around on the court now, seems to be on one functioning leg. Sankar on the brink of the podium. Hu gets the serve back and Sankar says no for court cleaning because he wants to keep this going! Smart.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 11-17 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): There’s another brutal rally and at the end of it, Hu completely gave up. Looks to be struggling! Calls for medical attention. Looks to be cramping. But back on court now.
“No break please,” says the umpire as the kids take a break anyway. “OK, now back on court,” he adds.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 11-16 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): There is definite spring in the step for Sankar now and he is moving around confidently. Hu gets the serve back now and he is in now-or-never territory. Punches his fist after a lovely rally. Not done yet.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 9-14 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): That was a big point. At least felt like one as Sankar punches his fist after Hu’s error. Gets the serve back.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 7-13 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): There’s a yellow card for Hu before we restart play. For delaying the game. Mini win for Sankar. The lead is now up to 6 points.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 7-11 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): The finish line in sight now for Sankar. Four points lead as we change ends. Honestly, we are not sure if drift is playing too big a role but we are now at the end where Hu dominated Sankar.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 7-10 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Sankar bent double at the net now as Hu takes a (half?) marathon exchange.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 6-10 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Sankar punches his fist as Hu sends the shuttle wide after a long rally.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 6-8 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Sankar finding his way back into the match. Both players look tired... and now it is Hu’s turn to call for the doctor. And he too is having his feet checked out. Quite brutal this match has been. 71 mins and counting.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 6-7 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Good rally again and Sankar inches ahead. Hu is the one slowing things down.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 6-6 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Goodness, another brutal rally! Both players not hitting shots at the same intensity as the opening game but pushing each other to the limits. Hu shows signs of tiredness too. (The Chinese shuttler is a couple of years younger to Sankar). We are back level after another lengthy exchange.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 5-4 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Great rally, but that will hurt Sankar. He seemed to be in control of it, missed out on a short lift, and then sends the shuttle wide.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8, 3-3 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Good news for this decider as a contest, Sankar seems to be back playing with some intensity of the opening game.
We’re going to a decider as Hu Zhe An wins the second game with a big margin. Both players are clearly struggling physically. Can Sankar Muthusamy mount a fightback? The first few points here are huge.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 21-8 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Game 2, China! Sankar needs to find some energy reserves otherwise this feels like decisive for China. Hu did look tired too at times but as the game ends he is bouncing around on the court. Shirt change for both and off we go again.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 20-7 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Game points galore for Hu
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 16-7 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Well, both players are physically feeling it... the rally at 6-16 nearly at a walking pace midway through. But another super piece of disguise (plenty of that!) from Sankar to win that point.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 14-4 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Lovely disguise again frm Sankar at the end of a long rally, sending Hu to a crosscourt but changing the racket head last moment to play it down the line. Too bad the scoreboard is well against him in this game.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 11-3 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Long way off from the control he showed in the opening game, Sankar trails 3-11 at the interval.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 9-2 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Long rally time! Probably first major one in game 2. Sankar does brilliantly to stay in the point and it is that disguised drop that gets him the point once again.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 9-1 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Long break but we are underway again. Hu kept himself warmed up while treatment was ongoing. He will sense blood here.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 8-1 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Treatment for Sankar. He has called for the doctor and is showing his left foot for attention. That would explain the impaired movement. Right foot too. Could be blisters.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 8-1 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Oh no, this is one-way traffic now. Sankar is gasping after rallies, and the sting in his shots is not there. Hu is imposing himself on this match big time.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21, 4-1 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): How the Indian handles this physically could well decide the match we think. He looks more tired than his opponent... and is starting to show more frustration on court.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Here’s how the first game panned out. 28 minutes... tells you how long some of the rallies were. Can the 4th seed from India hang on?
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-21 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): GAME 1, SANKAR! We saw this earlier, a brilliant disguised drop shot from Sankar to win a long rally. And he pulls out that weapon in a time of need!
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 18-20 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Well well well. Three game points saved an this time Sankar is really not pleased with a line call. Takes his time to get ready for the next time (but also looks like he is physically now struggling a bit).
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 14-20 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): That is another tiring rally that Sankar wins. Game points galore.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 14-19 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): There’s a line call that Sankar doesn’t agree with (it was correct from our vantage point) but he quickly settles in and wins the next point. Mature stuff.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 13-17 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): That is another BRILLIANT RALLY. Both players pushing each other to the hilt, Sankar however is constantly under pressure and it pays off for Hu at the end.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 12-17 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Two warnings for Hu to be ready.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 12-17 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): There’s the point of the match so far! Fabulously solid stuff from both players and the point had to be won by a special shot, a lovely disguised sliced drop by Sankar! Deserving way to win that brilliant point. 17-12. A lengthy pause in play both players take their time.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 11-16 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): There’s another long rally that we saw quite a few of early on. Sankar remains patient and gets the error at the net from Hu.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 10-14 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): There will be a large amount of unknown at this level, one imagines. Especially with the Chinese athletes not playing internationally much before this tournament. A certain amount problem-solving will be required on the court to figure each other out. Hu seems to have gotten a hang of the Indian’s style here. But Sankar opens up another decent lead.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 9-12 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): That’s not something we have seen too much of so far. A nice rally but Sankar loses his shape going for the kill and sends the shuttle well wide.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 5-11 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): The Indian has a 11-5 lead at the mid-game interval on a run of 6 straight points from 5-5.
Men’s singles QF Hu Zhe An (CHN) 5-9 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Wonderful rallying from both these players. Another lengthy one with the Indian left-hander and Chinese right-hander staying patient. Sankar inching ahead now.
Men’s singles quarterfinals, Hu Zhe An (CHN) 3-5 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): WHAT A POINT! A marathon rally, with both players dictating tempo at various points an the Indian takes the point at the end. Easily 50 shots I imagine. Sankar goes up by two next point.
Men’s singles quarterfinals, Hu Zhe An (CHN) 3-3 Sankar Muthusamy (IND): Good even start to the match. The rally for the sixth point was a lovely, lengthy one.
Men’s singles quarterfinals, Hu Zhe An (CHN) vs Sankar Muthusamy (IND): The Indian is on the court now after a thrilling doubles battle. He takes on Hu Zhe An.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Junior Championships 2022 in Santander, Spain.
S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian is the last Indian standing at this event. He comfortably defeated Thailand’s Nachakorn Pusri to enter the men’s singles quarterfinal at the ongoing BWF World Junior Championships. Unnati Hooda’s campaign came to an end after she lost to Japan’s Hina Akechi in the women’s singles event on Thursday.
Sankar led from the start to finish in the process of defeating his Thai opponent 21-10, 21-12 in a match that lasted 34 minutes. The men’s singles fourth seed is the last Indian in action at this edition of the Junior Worlds.