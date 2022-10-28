French Open Super 750, quarterfinals live blog: Satwik-Chirag take on world No 1 Hoki-Kobayashi
Follow live coverage of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris.
Live updates
Men’s doubles QF Satwik/Chirag 20-18 Hoki/Kobayashi: A rushed shot by Chirag and Boe is a little agitated on the coaching chair. One game point saved. Make that two as Satwik sends a overhead clear wide, off balance.
Men’s doubles QF Satwik/Chirag 20-16 Hoki/Kobayashi: A sharp rally that ends with a Kobayashi error and four game points for SatChi.
Men’s doubles QF Satwik/Chirag 17-15 Hoki/Kobayashi: A fabulous rally finished brilliantly by Chirag at the net!
Men’s doubles QF Satwik/Chirag 15-13 Hoki/Kobayashi: A couple of lovely crosscourt winners from each pair in this phase as the battle heats up. Satwik with a booming kill from the net to take India’s lead to 2 again.
Men’s doubles QF Satwik/Chirag 11-9 Hoki/Kobayashi: Another fine rally, with the Indians adjusting well to a net chord and staying alive in the point but lift goes wide. The net chord comes in handy next for the Indians as they take the lead.
Men’s doubles QF Satwik/Chirag 10-8 Hoki/Kobayashi: A rally that the Indians dictated... but an attempted smash is into the net.
Men’s doubles QF Satwik/Chirag 9-7 Hoki/Kobayashi: After that one long rally, it’s all been short and sharp.
Men’s doubles QF Satwik/Chirag 4-3 Hoki/Kobayashi: This won’t be too typical of this match, one imagines. A long patient rally from both pairs after six rather short points to start off. The Indians won that point.
Men’s doubles QF Satwik/Chirag vs Hoki/Kobayashi: Here’s a look at the match-ups. The Indians hold a 2-1 H2H in fact vs this brilliant JPN pair.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris.
It is time for Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi [1] Vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Vs Chirag Shetty [7]. The rematch of the 2022 World Championships quarterfinal. The Indians had dethroned the Japanese pair who had won the 2021 World Championships gold.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software