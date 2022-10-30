Defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. had the momentum in the last few minutes of the match, but an inspiring performance by Bengaluru Bulls’ raider Bharat helped his team register a thrilling 47-43 victory at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Saturday.

Bharat notched a whopping 20 points in the match as Bulls went to top of the table.

Later on, U Mumba were in scintillating form on Saturday evening as they picked apart the Bengal Warriors’ challenge and registered a 36-25 victory. For U Mumba, it was Rinku, Ashish and Mohit who vital contributions during the course of the win.

In the second match, Gujarat Giants produced a clinical performance, especially in the second half, to secure a 30-19 victory against Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. Rakesh, Sourav Gulia and Parteek Dhaiya chipped in with 6 points each for Gujarat in the match.

Match of the day

Bharat and Vikash Kandola effected fantastic raids and reduced Delhi to just one player on the mat in the 8th minute. Soon after, the Bulls inflicted an all out and took the lead at 12-10. Defender Mayur Kadam stepped up his game as the Bulls continued to extend their lead. Bharat carried out a Super raid in the 12th minute to help Bengaluru take a massive lead at 19-11. The Bulls kept raging on and inflicted another all out in the 15th minute to attain a stronghold of the match at 24-14. Bharat kept carrying out raids as the Bulls led at 27-18 at the end of the first half.

Naveen effected a couple of raids and reduced the Bulls to two players on the mat in the opening minutes of the second half. Soon after, the Dabang Delhi KC raced back into the match through an all out but the Bulls still held the lead at 28-25. However, Ashu Malik pulled off an incredible Super Raid in the 29th minute and helped Delhi level the scores at 31-31.

Thereafter, the two sides played out a neck and neck contest as they were locked at 37-37 in the 39th minute. Moments later, captain Naveen effected a crucial raid to help his team inflict an all out and take the lead at 42-39. However, Bharat pulled off a magnificent raid in the last minute of the match and aided his side to inflict an all out to seal a thrilling victory.

Matches today: (30/10/2022)

7:30 PM: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

8:30 PM: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C.