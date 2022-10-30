ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India vs South Africa live: Score, updates, stats, reactions and more
Follow live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and South Africa in Perth.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and South Africa in Perth.
It’s one of the most significant matches in Group 2, with both teams undefeated after two rounds. India edged out Pakistan before defeating Netherlands convincingly, while South Africa had to split points with Zimbabwe before getting a huge win against Bangladesh. Both teams have match-winners aplenty and the pace-friendly conditions in Perth will surely make things more interesting. A win for Rohit Sharma and Co will go a long way in securing them a spot in the semifinals. They’ve raised their game when they had to so far in the tournament, and will need to bring their best against an upbeat Proteas side.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ashwin Ravichandran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks.