BWF World Junior C’ships 2022 live updates: Sankar Muthusamy in men’s singles U19 final
Follow live updates of the men’s singles final at BWF World Junior Championships featuring Sankar Muthusamy.
Live updates
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin vs S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian: This is the third final of the day and the first final is still going on, so we have a bit of time before the start of the match.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Junior Championships 2022 in Santander, Spain. It’s finals day.
S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian became only the fourth Indian and second men’s singles player from India to reach the BWF World Junior Championships final when he defeated Thailand’s Panitchapon Teeraratsakul in straight games at Santandar, Spain, on Saturday. In the summit clash, he will face Kuo Kuan Lin of Chinese Taipei who defeated South Korea’s Byung Jae Kim.
Siril Verma is the only other Indian to reach the MS U19 singles final at the Junior Worlds in the past (Silver). Aparna Popat (1996) and Saina Nehwal (2006, 2008) were the other Indians to reach the world junior finals in the past. Gurusaidutt, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen have won bronze.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF TV / Tournament Software