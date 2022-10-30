BWF World Junior C’ships, men’s singles final as it happened: Sankar Muthusamy wins silver
Recap of the men’s singles final at BWF World Junior Championships.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the badminton World Championships here.
Cricket live blog of India vs South Africa here.
Hockey FIH Pro League India vs Spain live blog here.
You can rewatch the BWF Junior Worlds finals here.
Live updates
That will be all from our coverage of BWF World Junior Championships.
Summary: Sankar Muthusamy went down fighting in the men’s U19 singles summit clash against Chinese Taipei’s Kuo Kuan Lin at the BWF World Junior Championships.
The fourth seeded Indian saved six match points in the second game but lost the final 21-14, 22-20 to become only the fourth Indian to win a silver medal in the competition.
Aparna Popat(1996), Saina Nehwal (2006) and Siril Verma (2015) are the other silver medallists from India with Saina bagging the only world junior crown for the country in 2008.
Sankar missed out on the team event (for disciplinary reasons we believe) but showed here why he’s highly rated this week. A left-handed shuttler I’m hoping we could all follow keenly for a few years to come
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 22-20 Sankar Muthusamy: Here’s how the 2nd game unfolded.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 22-20 Sankar Muthusamy: Oh, there is a leap of joy for Kuo. Seventh heaven for him as he converts the seventh match point to take the title! What a finish to this match.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 21-20 Sankar Muthusamy: Oh, that is a high pressure kill at the net by Kuo. Another match point now.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 20-20 Sankar Muthusamy: OH WOW! SIX MATCH POINTS SAVED!
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 20-19 Sankar Muthusamy: Oh, five match points saved! Great work at the net.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 20-18 Sankar Muthusamy: Out goes the shuttle... four match points saved.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 20-17 Sankar Muthusamy: Oh, lovely rally. But in the end, when Sankar sent a lift high, Kuo leaps and hits the shuttle into the net. Nervous smash. Then another error, service return.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 20-15 Sankar Muthusamy: One match point saved.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 20-14 Sankar Muthusamy: Kuo with six championship points.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 19-14 Sankar Muthusamy: Kuo takes charge at the net. Two points away.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 18-14 Sankar Muthusamy: Every time he has had the chance with an overhead smash, Kuo has made it count. That time he goes down the line. Sankar has the serve back after a flat, doubles-esque exchange.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 17-13 Sankar Muthusamy: Under scoreboard pressure more and more... Sankar gets the serve back, now or never for him. Wins one more point with a delicate backhand at the net. But it is yet another crosscourt smash from Kuo. That’s been a big weapon.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 16-11 Sankar Muthusamy: Uff, there is Kuo’s power again. Crosscourt winner and a big lead for the TPE youngster.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 15-11 Sankar Muthusamy: IT was running away from Sankar but a gift from Kuo as he sends a push wide.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 12-10 Sankar Muthusamy: Fabulous defence! Sankar works so hard to stay in the rally, diving around the court, but eventually sends the shuttle long. Once again showing his defensive strength.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 11-9 Sankar Muthusamy: This not too bad a position to be at the interval for Sankar, given he trailed 1-5. He has shown in the last few rallies he can mix it up. A big phase coming up in this match.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 10-8 Sankar Muthusamy: This time a inside out crosscourt winner, Sankar showing he can play the precision game too instead of just rallying.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 9-7 Sankar Muthusamy: Lovely crosscourt winner from Sankar, we saw a few of those in his quarterfinal win.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 9-6 Sankar Muthusamy: Another case of Sankar catching up only for Kuo to pull ahead.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 5-5 Sankar Muthusamy: A good group of Indian supporters in the audience (the other players, I think)... it is level in game 2.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 5-4 Sankar Muthusamy: A bit more pace from Sankar and then the next point, his lift lands in. Perhaps the drift? He is having much better control in his game. Another point to the Indian and it is close again.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 4-1 Sankar Muthusamy: RALLY! Lovely, lovely point from both players and that is what Sankar might have hoped to do more of. If, if the Indian turns it around, this could be a turning point. He stayed patient, didn’t look rushed, and forced the error in the end.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14, 4-0 Sankar Muthusamy: Kuo in complete control at the moment. A little flat from Sankar, who looked fresher and more dynamic yesterday.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 21-14 Sankar Muthusamy: Sankar recovered well to make it 13-13 but Kuo zoomed ahead from there. Not the highest quality final yet overall but Kuo clearly has the weapons to neutralise Sankar’s strong passing game. The errors didn’t help the Indian, if he can get his length right, he could start to frustrate Kuo perhaps.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 20-14 Sankar Muthusamy: Six game points for Kuo.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 18-13 Sankar Muthusamy: Ah lovely touch by Kuo at the net! This is like a chess match at the moment, each player figuring each other out with passing rally. Kuo has the upper hand now.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 14-13 Sankar Muthusamy: And Kuo needed that. Not just for his scoreline but also a good rally that he stayed patient in and won with a body attack. Nicely boiling up this one.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 13-13 Sankar Muthusamy: Another nice rally by Sankar using the front court, and there is an error from Kuo and we are all level!
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 13-11 Sankar Muthusamy: Kuo finding out what Sankar’s strength is. Solid rally game... the Indian, with a min fist pump thrown in there, is making his way back.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 13-9 Sankar Muthusamy: Killed well that time by Sankar, as Kuo’s lift comes off the net. First exchange that Sankar really controlled.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 11-8 Sankar Muthusamy: Kuo takes a three-point lead into the break but not before Sankar closed the gap down a bit. Bit off a rusty start from the Indian, to be honest. Kuo is punishing any and every loose lift from the Indian. But the gap is manageable for now.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 9-5 Sankar Muthusamy: Kuo has started at a really high level. Finding great precision, looking sharp with his movement. Sankar yet to get going. Gets the serve back on an error from Kuo.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin 6-4 Sankar Muthusamy: As we have seen so far this week, the first half of the opening game is usually figuring out your opponent as at this level the information is limited. Early on, it seems evident that Kuo will keep to look rallies short and sharp, bringing his power into play.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin vs Sankar Muthusamy: A look at how these two got to the final. Kuo has had a busy, busy time. He was involved in the mixed team event as well which Sankar was not a part of, as TPE went to final.
Live stream: If you’d like to watch the final...
Sankar after his semifinal win to BWF: “I expected him to attack, and I managed to defend and keep the rally going,” said Subramanian. “I was prepared for his tricky shots. I had to play defence at a good pace. I’m excited to be in the final. Quite happy with the way I played.”
Women’s singles: Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki is the women’s singles champion. Quite the rollercoaster.
Women’s singles: Topsy turvy decider... but we are heading toward the finish line either way.
Women’s singles: WOW! Yuan An Qi saves two match points and converts her game point to force a decider!
Women’s singles: Looked like a decider might be on the cards here the Japanese athlete has the finish line in sight.
Women’s singles: The Japanese youngster Tomoka Miyazaki takes the lead here. Can she finish this in straight games?
Mixed doubles final: Zhu/Liu win in the all-Chinese battle to take the first title of the day.
Men’s singles final, Kuo Kuan Lin vs S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian: This is the third final of the day and the first final is still going on, so we have a bit of time before the start of the match.
In the meantime, here’s the cricket live blog of India vs South Africa.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Junior Championships 2022 in Santander, Spain. It’s finals day.
S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian became only the fourth Indian and second men’s singles player from India to reach the BWF World Junior Championships final when he defeated Thailand’s Panitchapon Teeraratsakul in straight games at Santandar, Spain, on Saturday. In the summit clash, he will face Kuo Kuan Lin of Chinese Taipei who defeated South Korea’s Byung Jae Kim.
Siril Verma is the only other Indian to reach the MS U19 singles final at the Junior Worlds in the past (Silver). Aparna Popat (1996) and Saina Nehwal (2006, 2008) were the other Indians to reach the world junior finals in the past. Gurusaidutt, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen have won bronze.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF TV / Tournament Software