David Miller hit 59 not out as South Africa beat India by five wickets at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday to brighten their semi-finals hopes.

South Africa kept down India to 133-9 and then reached their target with two balls to spare largely due to a 76-run stand between Aiden Markram (52) and Miller. It put South Africa top of Group 2 on five points, one ahead of India and Bangladesh.

Earlier in the game, South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi led a fiery pace onslaught to keep India to 133-9 despite an attacking half-century by Suryakumar Yadav.

India won the toss and chose to bat in their bid for a third straight win but the South African quicks made life difficult on a fast and bouncy Perth pitch.

Yadav’s 40-ball 68, laced with six fours and three sixes, helped India recover from 49-5.

Ngidi returned figures of 4-29 off his four overs, ably supported by fellow fast bowler Wayne Parnell who finished with 3-15 after starting the innings with a T20 rarity – a maiden over.

Skipper Rohit Sharma hit a six and a four before being caught and bowled by Ngidi, who returned to the side as South Africa’s only change.

He got KL Rahul next for nine but the big wicket came when Ngidi sent back Virat Kohli for 12, caught in the deep, to silence an Indian-dominated crowd.

Unable to handle the extra bounce on the Perth track, the Indians lost half their side for 49 inside nine overs.

Kagiso Rabada took a stunning catch at long leg to see the back of danger man Hardik Pandya for Ngidi’s fourth wicket.

Yadav hit back with a couple of sixes as he rebuilt the innings with Dinesh Karthik.

The in-form Yadav, who hit an unbeaten 51 against the Netherlands in their previous win, even smashed Ngidi for a huge six over fine leg to bring alive the fans. He then reached his fifty off 30 balls with another four.

Karthik tried to join the attack but fell to Parnell, who broke the stand which had been worth 52 and the same bowler finally dismissed Yadav for 68 in the 19th over.

The Proteas need 134 runs to win and stay unbeaten in the tournament after a washout in their opening match against Zimbabwe and a big win against Bangladesh.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the match:

For a fiery spell that broke the back of India's batting order, Lungi Ngidi is the @aramco POTM 👏 pic.twitter.com/AlLSeuHKZV — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 30, 2022

Seems like another India vs New Zealand knockout game loading in the semis!!!#INDvsSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 30, 2022

David Miller has really taken his T20 game to the next level in past 12 months, continues to impress with his game management and control, particularly in chases. — Kieran (@kieran_cricket) October 30, 2022

From 5 off 15 and then 16 off 25, he finishes the match unbeaten on 59 off 46. Milled it, again.#T20WorldCup #INDvSA — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) October 30, 2022

A lot of emotions here ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZDsKiQHPB2 — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) October 30, 2022

David Miller is the hero, What a turn around in career, played a massive role for Gujarat in IPL 2022 and making huge impact for South Africa. pic.twitter.com/7uKncDo9Ip — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 30, 2022

In the end it was the pacing of SA’s batting that capitalised on their excellent bowling perfectly. They remain a force in this #T20WorldCup #INDvSA — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 30, 2022

Chalo cherish this moment. Haar jeet toh waise bhi kudrat ka nizam hai. https://t.co/PP8671WFP4 — mon (@4sacinom) October 30, 2022

Stars are aligning for an Ind-NZ knockout game. pic.twitter.com/vpfWNM5euA — Manya (@CSKian716) October 30, 2022

SA were said to have better bowling attack and batting for these conditions and it was still down to fine margins here.. Rohit and Dravid again poor with in game tactics.. Very disappointed with their selection of Hooda.. was never going to bowl so it made no sense to pick him.. — SMM (@Shhy10) October 30, 2022

Another brilliant game in this #T20WorldCup, and another following the template - excellent early bowling, anchors failing, middle order bailing sides out, and the best riding through to the death. Miller and SKY played beautifully but Ngidi - fresh into the side - the difference — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 30, 2022

Great game of cricket & a statement performance from South Africa who are now very well placed to qualify from this group. They are brilliantly suited to Australian conditions & that was on full display today - exploiting & becalming a spicy surface in Perth. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 30, 2022

An exceptional knock from Miller with South Africa having lost early wickets. He hit 27 off 13 against Ashwin and 29 off 33 against the pacers. Well crafted knock with calculated risks to take his team over the line. — Karthikeya (@KarthikeyaCric) October 30, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav in T20I in 2022:



Innings - 26

Runs - 935

Average - 42.5

Strike Rate - 183.69

Fifties - 8

Hundred - 1 pic.twitter.com/gQyL9PeykL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 30, 2022

Now I know why they say SKY has no limit.. 360 degree batting display by Suryakumar Yadav under challenging circumstances. India needs to bowl well to defend this. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/8fEHCArX1P — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 30, 2022

This is probably the best innings by an Indian in T20 (I) cricket, says Gautam Gambhir #INDvsSA #Surya — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) October 30, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav is an absolute delight to watch, what a special talent. #T20WC2022 #INDvSA — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 30, 2022

South Africa clean on the field @KagisoRabada25 3 catches!!but India have good total thanks to @surya_14kumar. Looking at the wicket- very much defendable. #T20WorldCup #INDvSA — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) October 30, 2022

That SKY inns is very very special: on a pitch, against that quality of bowling, everyone else struggled big-time. He was fluent, didn’t go into his shell, kept playing to his strengths. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) October 30, 2022

133 is surely below par but considering where we were at a stage, it's definitely something to bowl at. Would be interesting to see what the bowlers manage to do here. #T20WorldCup — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) October 30, 2022

This innings of Surya Kumar Yadav is worthy of the No.1 rankings in the world. pic.twitter.com/XTZyonCnAM — mon (@4sacinom) October 30, 2022

Without SKY’s sensational knock, India were sunk. Now there’s some hope if the bowlers strike a couple of blows in the Powerplay — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 30, 2022

I don't think anyone else would've taken advantage of the bounce as well as SKY did today. He's been so good in accessing uncanny empty spaces in the field. Be it using bounce to go behind square or flat batting it DTG when field is up. Well played. #INDvSA #T20WorldCup — Ash (@TheCricketArk) October 30, 2022

Kohli in after a rather slow start and PP drawing to a close but this time with Rahul at the other end. Will be very interested to see the dynamics of this partnership, especially when Maharaj operates. — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 30, 2022

Frustrating for India that the bat-heavy balance *should* have saved them, alongside SKY. All it needed was one calmer knock from Hooda, DK or Ashwin, and they see out the overs with quality even with the early collapse. Top order didn't deliver, but neither did the safety net. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 30, 2022

(With inputs from AFP)