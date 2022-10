Rohit Sharma will lead India in both One Day Internationals and Test formats for India’s tour of Bangladesh.

The ODI squad has been named as extended one, with some players travelling back from New Zealand.

In the Test format, one of biggest talking points was the absence of Hanuma Vihari. In ODIs, Shubman Gill is absent while Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar are called up. Ravindra Jadeja’s availability is subject to fitness.

India are playing three ODIs and two Tests in Bangladesh. The ODI series starts on December 4, while Test series starts on December 14.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

More to follow