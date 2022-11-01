ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman leaves Pathum Nissanka ‘completely befuddled’ with a peach Nissanka was bowled by a brilliant delivery by the Afghan spinner in the team’s Super 12 clash in Brisbane on Tuesday. Scroll Staff An hour ago File image of Mujeeb ur Rahman | AFP View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) Watch the full video on Facebook here We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Mujeeb Ur Rahman Pathum Nissanka Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan