ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: South Africa's Dewald Brevis lights up CSA T20 challenge with incredible 162 Brevis scored 162 off 57 balls, the fastest 150 in T20 cricket history to become the youngest South African to register a century in men's T20s. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago File image of Dewald Brevis with Mumbai Indians | Sportzpics That record-breaking innings 🤯#CSAT20Challenge #BePartOfIt #SummerOfCricket pic.twitter.com/C7KLkPBHzD— DomesticCSA (@DomesticCSA) November 1, 2022 SIX-FEST! @BrevisDewald goes berserk with 13 sixesWatch all the action from CSA T20 challenge, exclusively on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/yt4pU9vjBB@DomesticCSA#CSAT20Challenge #SummerOfCricket #BePartOfIt #DewaldBrevis pic.twitter.com/KPHV00zyj4— FanCode (@FanCode) November 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dewald Brevis South Africa CSA T20 Challenge Cricket