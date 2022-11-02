Dabang Delhi continued to spiral down the table with another loss, this time against the Puneri Paltan, a team that has rapidly been climbing up the ladder after a slow start to Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Paltan came up with a 43-38 win over Dabang Delhi at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on Tuesday.

Later in the day, Haryana Steelers came up with a two-point 29-27 win over the Bengaluru Bulls.

There was once again no keeping Naveen Kumar away from the points, as the Delhi captain helped himself to another Super 10 - 16 points this time. But it was cancelled out by Mohit Goyat’s 13-point efforts.

Additionally, in the absence of Aslam Inamdar, Paltan’s raider Akash Shinde also came up with 13 points.

In defence, skipper Fazel Atrachali and Sombir worked well to score four tackle points each to help the home-team pick up the win.

In the second match, the Steelers got back into playoff position after beating the league leaders. It was mainly through the Haryana side’s defence though that the win was secured.

Iran’s Amirhossein Bastami picked up a Hi-5 with five tackle points and was well supported by Jaideep Dahiya, who won four tackle points - together, they won nine of the 12 tackle points the Steelers claimed on the night.

For the Bulls, Bharat continued his form with another Super 10.