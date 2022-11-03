England’s victory against New Zealand made Group 1 at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 all the more fascinating, with five teams in the running for semifinal spots as we head into the final round of the league stage.

A win for Kane Williamson and Co against England would have secured the Kiwis a spot in the last four and made things straightforward. But as things stand, New Zealand, England, Australia, Sri Lanka and Ireland are all still in contention.

This group was always going to be tricky, with a number of heavyweights pitted against each other. Defending champions Australia were strong contenders, New Zealand and England have two of the best white-ball teams in world cricket, while Sri Lanka were confident having won the Asia Cup recently.

But with three matches in the group getting abandoned due to rain and Ireland getting the better of England, we have been left with an intriguing finish to the Super 12 stage.

Here’s a look at the scenarios facing each team in Group 1:

(Note: For the purpose of this exercise, we shall assume none of the remaining matches are lost due to rain. More of that and NRR scenarios here.)

Group 1 after 4 matches each TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS NZ 4 2 1 1 0 +2.233 5 ENG 4 2 1 1 0 +0.547 5 AUS 4 2 1 1 0 -0.304 5 SL 4 2 2 0 0 -0.457 4 IRE 4 1 2 1 0 -1.544 3 AFG 4 0 2 2 0 -0.718 2

Remaining matches: Friday 04 November, 09:30 IST, Adelaide, Ireland vs New Zealand Friday 04 November, 13:30 IST, Adelaide, Australia vs Afghanistan Saturday 05 November, 13:30 IST, Sydney, Sri Lanka vs England

New Zealand

Williamson’s team is in pole position to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1. They are tied on points with England and Australia but have a far superior Net Run-Rate, thanks mainly to that massive opening win against Australia. They will be confident of beating Ireland and that will seal their spot in the last four should they do so.

If they lose, they will be knocked-out if Australia beat Afghanistan. Because in the England-Sri Lanka match, either team that wins will go above New Zealand. If New Zealand, England and Australia all lose their matches, Williamson and Co could qualify along with Sri Lanka.

England

Of the three teams tied on five points, on paper, England perhaps have the toughest last-round match (with no disrespect meant to Ireland and Afghanistan). A win against Sri Lanka, too, may not be entirely enough for Jos Buttler and Co to qualify if New Zealand and Australia win their respective matches, with NRR coming into play. But because England’s NRR is significantly better than Australia’s at the moment, they should be in a strong position.

If England lose, they will need Afghanistan to beat Australia and New Zealand to lose by a massive margin. If England lose and either of the Trans-Tasman rivals win, Buttler’s team will be out.

England’s biggest advantage, of course, is the fact that they play Sri Lanka as the last match of the group. If New Zealand and Australia have won their matches before then, England will know exactly what they need to do to finish in the top two.

Australia

Defending champions, playing at home, and yet Australia find themselves in a precarious position. Aaron Finch and Co started the tournament with a heavy defeat to New Zealand, before their highly-anticipated match against England was washed-out.

Now, the Aussies must beat Afghanistan in their last match and hope either New Zealand or England lose theirs. If all three teams, tied on five points currently, win their last games, Australia’s win must be huge to pip England on NRR. And they play before England do, so that is an added disadvantage.

A defeat for Australia will all but seal their exit. To then have any chance, they will need both New Zealand and England to lose by massive margins and possibly qualify with Sri Lanka based on NRR.

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka and Co have made a long journey Down Under to get to this point. They lost their first match in Group A to Namibia but beat UAE and Netherlands to reach the Super 12 stage. They then lost to big guns New Zealand and Australia, but remain in contention for a semifinal spot having beaten Ireland and Afghanistan.

Now, in order to advance, the equation for Sri Lanka is simple: they must defeat England and hope either New Zealand or Australia lose. If they lose, of course, they’re out.

Ireland

Yes, Ireland do, mathematically, have a chance of reaching the semifinals. Andrew Balbirnie’s team is on three points after a stunning win against England and a point from their Afghanistan game. If Ireland beat New Zealand in their last game, and England and Australia lose as well, we will have four teams tied on five points and net run-rate will decide then. Similarly, if Ireland beat New Zealand, and England and Afghanistan win, we will have three teams on five points. Realistically, though, Ireland have a minuscule chance of advancing due to their incredibly low NRR.

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi’s is the only team not in contention from this group. Afghanistan, having done an impressive job to earn a direct spot in the Super 12 stage, lost to England and Sri Lanka, while their matches against New Zealand and Ireland were abandoned. They could, however, make things interesting by defeating Australia in their last match.

Top spot calculations

Given finishing first and second will determine who the teams face in the semifinals, it’s worth taking a look at the scenarios for finishing top of the group.

Unlike Group 2, where South Africa and India are the clear favourites to fight for the top spot, Group 1 is quite the mess heading into the final round of the Super 12 stage.

New Zealand will, of course, finish in first position if they beat Ireland, unless either England or Australia end up with a ginormous win and go ahead on NRR. If New Zealand lose, they won’t get the top spot as it will at least go to either England or Sri Lanka if not Australia.

England can take the top spot if they win and New Zealand and Australia lose. If England win along with New Zealand and Australia, or either of those two teams, then NRR will decide the top spot. If they lose to Sri Lanka then Buttler and Co are out of contention for the top spot.

Australia can take the top spot if they win and New Zealand and England lose. If Australia, New Zealand and England all win, then NRR will decide the top spot. If Australia lose, they won’t get the top spot as it will at least go to either England or Sri Lanka.

While Ireland have no chance of taking the top spot, Sri Lanka can take it if they beat England and both New Zealand and Australia lose their matches.

And breathe.