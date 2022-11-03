ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed hits monster 106m six against South Africa at T20 World Cup In the 16th over of the innings, Ahmed hit South African Lungi Ngidi for a 106-metre six, making it the longest six of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed hits a boundary during the 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 3, 2022. | DAVID GRAY / AFP View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iftikhar Ahmed ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Pakistan South Africa Lungi Ngidi