Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs New Zealand live: Both teams tied at 3-3 at halftime
Follow updates from the Indian men’s hockey team’s FIH Pro League match against New Zealand in Bhubaneswar.
Series preview - World Cup on the horizon, Harmanpreet Singh-led India return to Pro League action with focus on defence
Live updates
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: And breathe! A rather breathtaking half of hockey with six goals on the board already. India trailed 1-3, but have levelled things up heading into break thanks to Harmanpreet & Karthi. It’s the sort of half that fans love but coaches hate I imagine.
End of Q2: India 3-3 New Zealand - India ended the half much better than how they started. New Zealand made the most of some sloppy defending from the hosts as they rushed into a 3-1 lead in the first 15 minutes of play. The break though did seem to help the Indians regroup, as they came back strongly. Central to that was Manpreet Singh, who seems he can do no wrong today. He set up Karthi Selvam, who scored impressively to reduce the deficit before Harmanpreet Singh scored his fourth of this Pro League season to equalise.
That’s it for the first half.
Q2: India 3-3 New Zealand - Bit careless from Karthi, failed to control a ball that bobbled and touched his body. No sin there, but then proceeded to move the ball away, prompting the green card.
Q2: India 3-3 New Zealand - Good momentum and buildup for India, until New Zealand’s defence finally gets the ball out of play. Not for long though, the Indians have started to push and put a great degree of pressure on the visitors now.
Q2: India 3-3 New Zealand - GOAL FOR INDIA! And it’s Harmanpreet Singh yet again! This time the India captain blazes a shot straight through the middle to level the scores
Q2: India 2-3 New Zealand - Goalkeeping error, and PC for India
Q2: India 2-3 New Zealand - GOAL FOR INDIA! What a goal from Selvam Karthi! Manpreet Singh intercepts a loose ball in midfield and charges down the left flank, plays a reverse stick pass into the circle to Karthi. The youngster controls and then on the swivel thumps his shot past Enersen. Good start to this quarter by the hosts.
We’re off in Q2!
Kishan Pathak comes on for Sreejesh to start the second quarter
End of Q1: India 1-3 New Zealand - A rather open game, but the defending from the Indian team has been rather poor. More than New Zealand being devastating in attack, it was defensive errors that helped the Kiwis get on the scoresheet three times in the first 15 minutes - nothing Sreejesh could have done to save any of those. The Indians will hope to do much, much better in the second quarter.
Q1: India 1-3 New Zealand - GOAL FOR NEW ZEALAND! Under two minutes to go, and Dylan Thomas left in tons of space on the left flank. He has enough time to look up and search for a pass, and he pushes it forward to the stick of Jake Smith who neatly deflects home.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: For all the pre-match talk about tightening the defence, India have conceded from two of the softest possible defensive situations. That will (or must) immensely frustrate the management.
Q1: India 1-2 New Zealand - GOAL FOR NEW ZEALAND! Pass comes in and Surender Kumar gets a terrible touch that lifts the ball up, making it possible for a dangerous play call. But Sam Lane controls and lashes the ball past Sreejesh to put the visitors in the lead again.
Q1: India 1-1 New Zealand - GOAL FOR INDIA! “Absolutely rifled into the bottom corner,” says the commentator. Harmanpreet left no chance for Enersen with that powerful drive inside the near post.
Q1: India 0-1 New Zealand - Good low shot by Harmanpreet but strong kick away by George Enersen - so strong the ball bounces up and hits Karthi Selvam in the face. Another PC for India. Harmanpreet fluffs the attempt this time, but a foul earns a third PC.
Q1: India 0-1 New Zealand - Penalty corner for India.
Q1: India 0-1 New Zealand - GOAL FOR NEW ZEALAND! First attack of the match for either team, and first goal. Rather hopeful low cross from Kane Russell from the right that goes, slowly, through three defenders who fail to get a touch. Waiting at the end is Simon Child who controls and makes no mistake to slot past Sreejesh. Not even 2 minutes on the clock yet.
AND WE’RE OFF!
National anthems underway!
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s live coverage of FIH Pro League. Tonight, India take on New Zealand, in the 2022-’23 season’s first mini tournament, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
This is the penultimate match for India in the opening leg of this new season. The hosts at the Kalinga Stadium will hope to get back to winning ways after the 2-3 loss to Spain last weekend. But Harmanpreet Singh and Co will be quietly confident having already beaten the Kiwis in the opening match of the season 4-3.
There will, however, be a keen eye from the management as to how well the Indians convert the chances they create. Defensively too, India conceded far more penalty corners than they won across the two matches. Graham Reid will be hoping his team can bounce back with a better performance all-round. He had called for good intensity across four quarters and the start will be crucial.
Match 1 result: India - New Zealand: 4-3
Player of the Match: Mandeep Singh (India)
Match 2 result: New Zealand - Spain: 2-3
Player of the Match: Enrique Gonzalez (Spain)
Match 3 result: India - Spain: 2-3
Player of the Match: Jordi Bonastre (Spain)
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Disney+Hotstar