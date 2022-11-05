Indian Railways extended their incredible dominance at the domestic level in the women’s game, sealing their third straight Senior Women’s T20 Trophy win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
The Poonam Yadav-led side defeated Bengal by six wickets in the final on Saturday. It is Railways’ 11th title in 13 editions.
Senior Women's T20 Trophy winnes
|Season
|Winner
|2009–10
|Railways
|2010–11
|Railways
|2011–12
|Railways
|2012–13
|Railways
|2013–14
|Railways
|2014–15
|Railways
|2015–16
|Railways
|2016–17
|Railways
|2017–18
|Delhi
|2018–19
|Punjab
|2019–20
|Railways
|2021-22
|Railways
|2022-23
|Railways
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bengal were pegged back by a superb first spell of 3/6 in three overs by left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani. That spell was enough for her to be adjudged Player of the Match.
India internationals Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, along with Dhara Gujjar, added some respectability to the Bengal total as they posted 106/7.
The Railways innings was off to a sedate start, with not a big target to chase down. At the halfway stage, the required rate was just over run a ball but the defending champions hadn’t lost too many wickets. At that point, D Hemalatha took charge and hit a few boundaries to bring the rate down. Despite a late wobble, the target was chased down in 18.2 overs.