Badminton world championships Watch: Pramod Bhagat wins 103-shot rally vs Daisuke Fujihara on his way to Para World C’ships final Pramod Bhagat defeated a familiar rival in the semifinals to return to the title clash in men’s singles SL3 to try and defend his title. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Updated 3 hours ago Pramod Bhagat (far side) | BWF Media screengrab Do yourself a favour and take the next 1️⃣3️⃣0️⃣ seconds to watch this 1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ shot rally between 🇮🇳 @PramodBhagat83 and Daisuke Fujihara 🇯🇵.#Parabadminton #BWFWorldChampionships #Tokyo2022 pic.twitter.com/4YI8PL6scS— BWF (@bwfmedia) November 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pramod Bhagat Daisuke Fujihara BWF Para Badminton World Championships Badminton Para Badminton