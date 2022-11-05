Hylo Open Super 300 semifinals live: Gayatri-Treesa in action, Srikanth Kidambi to follow
Follow key updates from the semifinals featuring Indian shuttlers in Saarbrucken.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 2-5 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: And there is the response from the Thai pair.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Couple of game points saved but the Indians take the lead and well deserved at that too. But Boe might be telling them that the Thai pair have a few levels left. Need to stay consistent here.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 20-16 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Hah, Treesa tries to pull a Thinaah at the net with the crosscourt. But misses.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 19-15 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: WHAT a RALLY! By some distance the longest of the match although the length wasn’t shown. Great movement from all four players before the attack through the middle comes from the sister duo
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 19-14 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: That’s a bad error there from the Thai pair at the net just when they were closing the gap.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 18-12 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Treesa trying to get a bit too delicate with a slice and sends it wide. Turns back to Boe and makes a calm sign and then wins the next point.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 16-11 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Both pairs exchanging serves here but the Indians staying in front.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 13-10 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Crosscourt backhand block of the highest quality by Gayatri for a winner. But the sisters close the gap again.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 11-7 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Comeback from the sisters, who seemed heading into interval with a big deficit. But the lead is just four points for the Indians.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 8-3 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Commentator Steen calling Treesa-Gayatri as one of the WD pairs of the future... nice to hear that, they have made some good strides this year. Some really good points in this mini run.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 5-3 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: That’s followed by a classic WD rally. Patient point building and then pressure comes from the sisters. But the Indians open up a little lead.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 3-2 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: That’s a terrific early rally. More MD than WD, with flat drives that the Indians eventually won.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri vs Benyapa / Nuntakarn: This is a battle between two 19-year-olds and a the sisters who are 20 an 23 (Nuntakarn the elder). The Thai sisters also had a breakthrough in Indian earlier this year.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri vs Benyapa / Nuntakarn: The top seeds from Thailand await the winner of this match. This is the Indian duo’s 4th semifinal of the BWF World Tour this year.
Women’s Doubles semifinals, Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Benyapa Aimsaard / Nuntakarn Aimsaard: Time for the Indian-Thai doubles clash. The Indians have won the sole previous meeting against the Aimsaard sisters, which came enroute their breakthrough run to semifinals at All England earlier this year.
Men’s singles: Chou Tien Chen awaits the winner of Srikanth vs Ginting later on. But now, time for women’s doubles.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of India’s semifinal matches at the Hylo Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Saarbrücken, Germany.
There are going to be two matches featuring Indians today: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in women’s doubles, Srikanth Kidambi in men’s singles.
India’s quarterfinal results:
Treesa-Gayatri beat Hsu-Lin 21-17, 18-21, 21-8.
Satwik-Chirag lost to Lane-Vendy 17-21, 14-21.
Bansod lost to Tunjung 17-21, 10-21
Srikanth beat Christie 21-13, 21-19
