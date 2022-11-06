The Netherlands sent South Africa crashing out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday with a stunning 13-run victory in Adelaide.

The result propelled India into the semi-finals before their final Super 12 match later in the day.

The latest in a series of shocks at this tournament left Bangladesh and Pakistan fighting it out for the final spot in the last four in what is now a virtual quarterfinal.

Table-toppers India are on six points and play Zimbabwe in Melbourne in the final match of Sunday’s triple header, the result of which will decide the final Super 12 standings and who faces whom in the semis.

Chasing 159 for victory after Colin Ackermann’s unbeaten 41, South Africa faltered to end on 145-8, with Dutch fast bowler Brandon Glover returning impressive figures of 3-9 in two overs.

South Africa started on a jittery note with openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma out inside six overs with the score on 39.

The left-handed de Kock hit a four and six but soon fell caught behind to Fred Klaassen, for 13, and Bavuma was bowled by Paul van Meekeren for 20.

But it was Glover’s wicket of Rilee Rossouw that raised the Dutch hopes with the batter, who hit the first century in this tournament, departing after a 19-ball 25.

The Proteas never looked convincing as Klaassen took down Aiden Markram for 17 and a Dutch shock started becoming a reality when Glover struck twice in one over.

He sent back the dangerous David Miller and then got Wayne Parnell caught behind as the wheels came off the South Africa chase – and with it their World Cup hopes.

Put in to bat first, the Dutch, who had only beaten Zimbabwe in the Super 12, started strongly with Stephan Myburgh’s 37 but lost their way. But then stepped in Ackermann.

He hit three fours and two sixes in his 26-ball knock and along with skipper Scott Edwards helped the team get 31 runs from the final two overs.

After SAvNED

Unreal result, unreal tournament. Netherlands were outstanding with the ball, reacted to the pitch and swamped SA with slower balls; South Africa...well, you know. They had Pakistan 48/4, needing one win from their last two games to progress - and they're out of the #T20WorldCup. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) November 6, 2022

I just heard someone singing Dil Dil Netherlands. #T20WorldCup — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) November 6, 2022

Netherlands wow! That is amazing! And so so good for cricket in the Netherlands and the world over! Hold your heads high boys. #T20WorldCup #SAvNED — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 6, 2022

There must be some Pakistan fans deleting their historical tweets right about now. Pakistan now believe. #T20WorldCup — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) November 6, 2022

Oh my gawd🫣🫣😱😱. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 6, 2022

I don't think people realise what a huge victory this is for Netherlands cricket. Remember @KNCBcricket don't pay a liveable salary to any player, we have only 7 grass wickets in the country & have no access to our England based players outside World Cups. Report this @NOSsport — Kate Holdsworth (@DutchBKate) November 6, 2022

I actually thought the South Africans had a good day

Myburgh 37(30) and a good catch

Ackermann 41*(26) and 3 overs for 16

Glover 3/9 in 2

Roelof van der Merwe with one of the catches of the tournament

😁

Too soon? #T20WorldCup — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) November 6, 2022

South Africa, don’t look now… The Proteas have been knocked out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after being outplayed by Netherlands, with bat, ball and in the field. What an upset. Congratulations, Netherlands! #SAvNED — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) November 6, 2022

Netherlands now want a return favour from Pakistan. If Pakistan and India win their games today, Netherlands will finish in Top 4 and get the direct entry in T20 World Cup 2024. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 6, 2022

After losing their first 3 mats in the Super 12s, Netherlands in their last 2 games:



Defeat Zimbabwe, who had defeated Pakistan



Defeat South Africa, who has defeated India



Also reached 4th in points table. If Bangladesh don’t win v Pak, Netherlands will qualify for 2024 WT20 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 6, 2022