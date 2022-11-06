TENNIS Watch: A dramatic finish as Djokovic defeats Tsitsipas at Paris Masters Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas came up with some high-quality tennis late in their semifinal clash at the Paris Masters. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Novak Djokovic (L) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) after their semifinal match at the Paris Masters | Christophe Archambault / AFP The point. The tension. The reaction. 😨@DjokerNole & @steftsitsipas produced this ELECTRIC exchange right at the death! pic.twitter.com/fbVk6gLxIL— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 5, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Paris Masters Tennis Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas