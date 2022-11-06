The U.P. Yoddhas seemed to be well on their way to registering a comfortable win on the night, before the Haryana Steelers roared back in the second half during their Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 match at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Saturday. The thrilling contest went down all the way to the final raid, with both sides level for a 36-36 tie in the end.

Ajinkya Pawar pulled off a magnificent six-point raid just before the final whistle as the Tamil Thalaivas came up trumps 39-31 in a battle of the two southern teams. Both sides played a neck and neck contest until Pawar’s Super Raid, which turned the tide towards Thalaivas’ favour.

Bengal Warriors put up a clinical performance to register a 45-40 victory over Gujarat Giants. Captain Maninder Singh led from the front for the Warriors with 20 points in the match.