Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan were involved in a high-octane 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League match at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

Lallianzuala Chhangte’s screamer in the fourth minute was nullified by Mehtab Singh’s own goal three minutes into the second half. Rostyn Griffiths put the hosts in front again in the 72nd minute before Carl McHugh scored four minutes after coming on in the 89th minute.

Both sides were unchanged from their respective last games as the Islanders started on the front foot with Chhangte putting the hosts in front after just four minutes. The winger cut inside from the left flank and unleashed a ferocious strike at goal. The ball came off the underside of the crossbar and bounced inside the goal line.

Three minutes later, the crossbar rattled yet again, but this one came at the other end. Dimitri Petratos curled a beautiful cross in from the right flank, and Liston Colaco got his head on it, but the ball bounced off the bar and stayed out.

Moments before the halftime whistle, Bipin Singh pounced on a stray ball inside the box. The winger’s powerful strike was palmed away by Vishal Kaith at the near post as the scoreline, surprisingly, stayed 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

The Mariners levelled the score early in the second half. Rahul Bheke intercepted Hugo Boumous’ cross, but it fell to Manvir, who squared it to Joni Kauko. The Finnish midfielder’s strike picked up a deflection off Mehtab Singh before landing in the back of the net.

In the 72nd minute, the hosts retook the lead. Ahmed Jahouh crossed the ball in from the left flank before Griffiths’ header deflected off the crossbar and hung above goal. Griffiths beat Kaith to it as it came down and nodded the Islanders into the lead.

Things went from bad to worse for the Mariners as halftime substitute Lenny Rodrigues was sent off for an off-the-ball offence on Greg Stewart in the 75th minute.

The Mariners restored parity in the 89th minute. Petratos’ cross from a freekick was headed into the net by substitute McHugh just four minutes after coming on. The Irishman’s first goal in three years snatched a crucial point for the visitors.

The draw takes Mumbai City to nine points and lifts them up into third place, four behind Hyderabad FC. The Islanders’ next challenge will be at the Marina Arena when they face Chennaiyin FC on November 12. Mohun Bagan are now fifth on the table, level on points with Chennaiyin FC. The Mariners’ next game will be against NorthEast United at home on November 10.