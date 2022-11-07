TENNIS Watch: Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune play incredible rally at Paris Masters final Danish teenager Rune got the better of Djokovic in three sets to clinch his first Masters 1000 title. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP SETTING PARIS ALIGHT 🌟@DjokerNole #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/0qpTlWYF9z— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 6, 2022 Bonus viewing: Play Paris Masters: Holger Rune beats six-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim first ATP 1000 crown We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. tennis paris masters Novak Djokovic Holger Rune