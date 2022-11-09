On another night of high-scoring action in the Pro Kabaddi League, Dabang Delhi snapped their losing run with a 40-33 win over Telugu Titans, shortly after Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas played out a 41-41 draw at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

The Yoddhas had taken a commanding 25-15 lead in the first half, only for Maninder Singh to take charge in the Warriors’ impressive comeback in the second half to level the scores at the final whistle.

The Bengal captain top-scored on the night with 18 raid points. Rohit Tomar was the highest scorer for the Yoddhas with 16, followed by Pardeep Narwal’s 11.

In the second match, defending champions Dabang Delhi ended their six-match losing streak by stretching Telugu Titans’ losing-run to nine matches.

On the night, Naveen Kumar fell just a point short of getting an 11th Super 10 for this season, but Ashu Malik’s efforts for the Delhi team worked well - he picked up 12 points. Left corner defender Vishal too picked up a Hi-5 with five tackle points.

Siddharth Desai though was the top scorer in the match with 14 raid points and Vishal Bharadwaj picked up an impressive eight tackle points.

Yet the Titans - placed bottom of the table - could not convert individual performances into a team win.