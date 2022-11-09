T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Pakistan semifinal live: Williamson, Mitchell build partnership
Follow live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Live updates
NZ 116/3 (16 overs): Haris is brought back into the attack too and he nearly strikes. Mitchell tries to go over mid-off and luckily for him, the ball lands just ahead of Babar who was tracking back. Despite not hitting a bounday, NZ manage to pick 10 runs from that over by running hard between the wickets.
NZ 106/3 (15 overs): There was a hint of reverse swing in Mohammad Wasim’s last over, which is perhaps why Babar decides to bring Shaheen back into the attack. The left-arm pacer comes from around the wicket and angles the ball in but Williamson manages to flick it past short-fine for four. But the left-arm pacer does well to concede just three runs from the rest of the over.
NZ 99/3 (14 overs): Another six. Shadab tosses it up and Mitchell steps out to thump the ball straight over. That shot also brings up the 50-run stand between the two right-handers. Pakistan need a wicket soon as the runs are flowing.
NZ 89/3 (13 overs): First six of the match and it comes off Williamson’s bat (the first boundary of his innings). M Wasim drops it short and the right-hander plays a cracking pull. The Kiwi skipper then survives an LBW/caught behind appeal as DRS doesn’t go Pakistan’s way. New Zealand are making their move.
NZ 81/3 (12 overs): Naseem returns to the attack and concedes eight runs in his second over. Williamson continuing to show great urgency in his running, not so much in his strokeplay.
NZ 73/3 (11 overs): Big over for New Zealand as Mitchell goes after Shadab. The right-hander cuts one for four through the gap before coming down the track and lifting the ball straight for four.
NZ 59/3 (10 overs): New Zealand get to the halfway stage of their innings with another boundary-less over. They’re running hard between wickets but need a bit more than that. Nawaz has settled into a nice rhythm.
NZ 52/3 (9 overs): Another excellent over for Pakistan as Shadab concedes just three runs. Williamson needs to get a move on here, he’s batting on 20 off 21 with no boundary yet.
NZ 49/3 (8 overs): OUT! Nawaz joins the attack and gets the big wicket of Phillips in his first over. The right-hander hits the ball straight back and the left-arm spinner accepts the catch. New Zealand in deep trouble now and the Pakistani players are pumped. Phillips walks back for 6 off 8 as Daryl Mitchell comes to the crease.
NZ 44/2 (7 overs): Phillips gets going with a square-cut for four, but Shadab does well to concede just six runs in the over.
NZ 38/2 (6 overs): OUT! Another superb piece of fielding and it’s that man Shadab again. Conway punches the ball straight to him at mid-off and is run-out after a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. Poor decision by the left-hander to attempt such a tight single after playing the ball to Pakistan’s best fielder. He walks back for 21 off 20 as the in-form Glenn Phillips comes to the crease. The powerplay has ended and Pakistan definitely have the edge. Shadab is now coming on to bowl.
NZ 30/1 (5 overs): Another boundary-less over for New Zealand. Great commitment by Haris Rauf after bowling an over, he puts in a dive at short-fine to stop a certain boundary. Mohammad Wasim Jr concedes six runs in his first over.
NZ 23/1 (4 overs): Brilliant fielding by Shadab at mid-on. Williamson with a gorgeous on-drive that looked like a certain boundary but Shadab put in a full-length dive after running across. Good start by Haris, just four runs from his first over. New Zealand being pegged back nicely.
NZ 19/1 (3 overs): Testing over by Afridi, again. Williamson plays a confident drive through cover for three before the left-arm pacer troubles Conway by mixing up his lengths nicely.
NZ 14/1 (2 overs): Another eventful over. Naseem does well to keep Conway quiet before dropping one short and getting pulled for four. The left-hander then nearly plays on as the ball rolls inches wide of the leg stump. But the over ends with another four for Conway, with a drive over mid-wicket.
NZ 4/1 (0.3 overs): OUT! What a start! Finn Allen begins the match with a thumping straight drive for four. The right-hander is then given out LBW but the review shows an inside-edge. But Shaheen Afridi strikes the pad again off the next ball, another wonderful in-swinger, and this time DRS shows three reds. The Pakistan fans rejoice!
1.29 pm: The national anthems are done, the SCG is buzzing, and the players have taken the field for the first ball. Finn Allen and Devon Conway are at the crease for New Zealand, Shaheen Afridi has the new ball in hand for Pakistan. The start, as always, will be crucial. Which team will advance to the final? Let’s find out!
NZ vs PAK at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup
|Team
|Result
|Margin
|Toss
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|New Zealand
|PAK won
|6 wickets
|NZ
|v Pakistan
|Cape Town
|22 Sep 2007
|New Zealand
|PAK won
|6 wickets
|NZ
|v Pakistan
|The Oval
|13 Jun 2009
|New Zealand
|NZ won
|1 runs
|PAK
|v Pakistan
|Bridgetown
|8 May 2010
|New Zealand
|PAK won
|13 runs
|PAK
|v Pakistan
|Pallekele
|23 Sep 2012
|New Zealand
|NZ won
|22 runs
|NZ
|v Pakistan
|Mohali
|22 Mar 2016
|New Zealand
|PAK won
|5 wickets
|PAK
|v Pakistan
|Sharjah
|26 Oct 2021
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|NZ
|v Pakistan
|Sydney
|9 Nov 2022
Playing XIs
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
TOSS: Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand will bat first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
It’s the first semifinal of the tournament and it promises to be a cracker. New Zealand topped Group 1 and will be confident of another strong show, while Pakistan advanced from Group 2 after a dramatic last day of the Super 12 stage. Babar Azam and Co are on a three-match win streak and have the firepower to beat any team on their day, but Kane Williamson’s side will start as slight favourites today.
T20 World Cup, Semifinal 1 preview: New Zealand’s stability against Pakistan’s perfect storm
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.