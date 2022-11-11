Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Parveen Hooda led the charge for India’s female boxers at the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

Parveen (63kg) defeated Kito Mai (JPN) in her final while Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) got the better of Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB), both by 5:0 unanimous scorelines to clinch gold.

In the heavier weight categories, Saweety (81kg) defeated Gulsaya Yerzhan (KAZ) 5:0 while Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) won her final after Islam Husaili (JOR) got disqualified in the first round.

Minakshi (52kg) lost against Kinoshita Rinka (JPN) in her final to finish with a silver medal.

#AsianChampionships #Boxing 🥊



GOLD for Lovlina Borgohain!! 🥇⭐️



India's Lovlina defeats Ruzmetova Sokhiba of Uzbekistan 5:0 by unanimous decision in the 75 women's final.https://t.co/YQWh0iifv2 pic.twitter.com/MFEdSqHUPa — The Field (@thefield_in) November 11, 2022

#Boxing #AsianChampionships



Meet ✨ Parveen Hooda ✨ who went from being a fighter in school to a boxer with a World C’ships bronze to now becoming a gold medallist at the Asian Elite Boxing C’ships



My piece on her from earlier this year: https://t.co/irV0mnDlHi — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) November 11, 2022

More to follow