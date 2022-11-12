New Zealand’s running game trumped England’s power to win a thrilling final of the women’s Rugby World Cup 34-31 in Auckland on Saturday and retain their title in front of a record 40,000 crowd.

It was a spectacular end to a tournament that has broken records for attendances and came after England played three-quarters of the game with 14 players.

Only one way for the @BlackFerns to sign off winning the final#RWC2021 pic.twitter.com/2Nn7owl3Te — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 12, 2022

Winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga put the Black Ferns ahead with their sixth try and they held at Eden Park to halt England’s world-record winning streak at 30 matches. It was the hosts’ sixth World Cup title.

England’s winger Lydia Thompson was shown a red card for a head-high tackle but they still nearly pulled off victory thanks to the ferocity of their forward play.

Four of England’s five tries came from lineout drives, including a hat-trick to hooker Amy Cokayne, and they were handed a chance to snatch victory in the dying minutes.

However, two lineout drives were repelled by the home team on their tryline and when England knocked-on, the 40,000 crowd – a record for a women’s rugby match – erupted in noise.

It completed a metamorphosis for New Zealand under veteran former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith, who was introduced this year after the Black Ferns were thrashed twice by England a year ago despite being reigning world champions.

Smith had steered the Black Ferns to 11 straight wins but his team were still underdogs against a Red Roses side he labelled one of the best teams in the history of men’s or women’s rugby.

His team stayed true to the breathless, attacking style they had used with success all tournament and it ultimately triumphed over England’s efficient, power-based game.

New Zealand captain Ruahei Demant said her team’s turnaround in fortunes was one the country should savour.

“It’s been really challenging. Last year we went on a northern tour and we got pumped,” Demant said.

“The way that the players have turned themselves around, there’s a lot that’s unseen. We’ve sacrificed so much to get one chance in a lifetime to win a World Cup at home, and we did it.”

England lose control

England took early control through tries to fullback Ellie Kildunne and Cokayne before the game burst into life when Thompson was sent off for her 19th-minute tackle on Portia Woodman, which left the star Black Ferns winger unable to continue.

New Zealand’s immediate response was a try to hooker Georgia Ponsonby which set off a tit-for-tat scoring pattern for the remainder of an electric first half.

Flanker Marlie Packer and Cokayne both scored from English lineout drives while New Zealand responded both times, through Woodman’s replacement, Leti-I’iga and prop Amy Rule.

The hosts hit the front through tries soon after the interval to centre Stacey Fluhler and prop Krystal Murray.

However, momentum swung back to England when Cokayne bagged her third try and New Zealand lost momentum in the 65th minute when replacement forward Kennedy Simon was shown a yellow card for a high tackle.

Still a player down, New Zealand rolled the dice by launching an audacious wide attack and paid off as Leti-I’iga scored her second try, via an offload from centre Fluhler.

Earlier, France hammered Canada 36-0 in the playoff for third place.

France scored five tries in a dominant display to secure the bronze medal for a remarkable seventh time, having never qualified for the final.

Here are some reactions to New Zealand’s triumph

We’ve all won now, women’s rugby and women’s sport in this country as they announce 42,579 in attendance at this #RWC2021 final — Alice Soper (@alicesoapbox) November 12, 2022

Congratulations to the Black Ferns. Gutted for #RedRoses - what an epic game. In terms of quality and drama - best Rugby World Cup Final of all time, men or women? 🏉 — Eleanor Oldroyd (@EllyOldroyd) November 12, 2022

A shattered world record for a crowd at women's rugby, one of the greatest games of rugby ever played, and somehow we emerged victorious, bringing England's 30-match winning streak to an end! Oh my god my heart was pounding for those final minutes, what a game — André Brett (@DrDreHistorian) November 12, 2022

This match is going to do wonders for women’s rugby 🔥



To the casual viewer, who has never really followed women’s rugby, this is a true spectacle. #RWC2021 — Stella Mills 🏉 (@stella_mills_) November 12, 2022

Greatest @rugbyworldcup final ever.

Fantastic @edenparknz crowd. Exciting match.

Congratulations @blackferns.

I think William Webb Ellis would be loving all this. Although I do worry what the ghost of Ces Blazey might think about it all. I hope he is happy too. 😃❤️🏉 pic.twitter.com/k6j7aXXkZB — Matthew Hooton (@MatthewHootonNZ) November 12, 2022

Women's rugby 2.0 feels like it's here.



That RWC has changed the game. — Paul Williams (@thepaulwilliams) November 12, 2022

How great was this to see?! The growth of womens rugby and the buzz surrounding it.

Unreal finish to the competition with this final 👏🏼👏🏼 what a game! 🥇

Congrats on the World Cup @BlackFerns 🏆#RWC2021 #ENGvNZ — Matt Giteau 🇦🇺 (@giteau_rugby) November 12, 2022

A game that seemed to have it all 🤯



The longest ever unbeaten run in women’s or men’s Test rugby history has finally come to an end - in a World Cup Final.



Gutted for the #RedRoses but what a remarkable effort and an incredible advert for rugby. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZL @EnglandRugby https://t.co/sICGFde5C7 — Emily Defroand (@EmilyDefroand) November 12, 2022

So we’re agreed this is more exciting than the mens internationals right? — Jess Bunyard (@RugbyCoachJess) November 12, 2022

Omg. That is the best game of rugby I’ve watched in a long time. Outstanding!! — Ashley Bloomfield (@AshBloomfield) November 12, 2022

You can not even begin to understand what this will do for women’s rugby in New Zealand.



This is a huge statement to the powers that be, this team have proved themselves on a world stage, in front of a sell out crowd.



Heartbreaking for England, but that is sport! — Stella Mills 🏉 (@stella_mills_) November 12, 2022

With inputs from AFP